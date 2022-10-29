New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's poor run of form continued as he was dismissed for just eight runs off 13 deliveries in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 contest against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 29.
After deciding to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Kiwis were put under pressure right away. The skipper came to the crease in the very first over itself after Finn Allen was dismissed by Maheesh Theeksana.
The Asia Cup champions were very tight with their bowling with the new ball in the powerplay. They kept the pressure right on New Zealand with seam bowling from one end and spin from the other.
Injury replacement Kasun Rajitha got the ball to swing as Williamson struggled to get any sort of rhythm into his innings. The skipper scored a lovely pull shot to get things going, but departed soon after.
The right-arm pacer mended his length right after getting hit for the boundary by the ace batter. Following two dot deliveries, Williamson decided to drive the penultimate ball of the over to the off-side, but instead nicked it straight to the wicketkeeper.
The Twitterati questioned Williamson's credentials in the shortest format following yet another failure. Here are some of the reactions:
Kane Williamson is having a tournament to forget so far as a batter
The New Zealand skipper's first T20I contest after the T20 World Cup 2021 came in August earlier this year. Since his return to the format, he has scored 235 runs at an average of 29.37 in eight innings.
In the Super 12 opening clash against Australia, he scored a run-a-ball 23 before being trapped lbw by Adam Zampa. Fans and pundits criticized his tempo, which arguably hampered New Zealand's tempo following a blistering start provided by Allen.
At the time of writing, the Kiwis are rebuilding their innings after a top-order setback. Glenn Phillips and the returning Daryl Mitchell brought up their 50-run stand as they are placed at 70-3 after 12 overs.
Is the New Zealand skipper's poor form holding New Zealand back big time? Let us know what you think.
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "We back ourselves and consider ourselves as one of the best pace attacks in the world" - Anrich Nortje speaks ahead of India clash
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads