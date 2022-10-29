New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's poor run of form continued as he was dismissed for just eight runs off 13 deliveries in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 contest against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 29.

After deciding to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Kiwis were put under pressure right away. The skipper came to the crease in the very first over itself after Finn Allen was dismissed by Maheesh Theeksana.

The Asia Cup champions were very tight with their bowling with the new ball in the powerplay. They kept the pressure right on New Zealand with seam bowling from one end and spin from the other.

Injury replacement Kasun Rajitha got the ball to swing as Williamson struggled to get any sort of rhythm into his innings. The skipper scored a lovely pull shot to get things going, but departed soon after.

The right-arm pacer mended his length right after getting hit for the boundary by the ace batter. Following two dot deliveries, Williamson decided to drive the penultimate ball of the over to the off-side, but instead nicked it straight to the wicketkeeper.

The Twitterati questioned Williamson's credentials in the shortest format following yet another failure. Here are some of the reactions:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Another day another masterclass Inning from Kane the consistent Williamson- 8(13) against Sri Lanka🥵 #NZvSL The Greatest there was, the greatest there is and the greatest there will beAnother day another masterclass Inning from Kane the consistent Williamson- 8(13) against Sri Lanka🥵 The Greatest there was, the greatest there is and the greatest there will be🔥Another day another masterclass Inning from Kane the consistent Williamson- 8(13) against Sri Lanka🥵😍 #NZvSL https://t.co/3uChoTLUog

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Kane Williamson in T20is in Australia:



- 8 (21).

- 23 (23).

- 8 (13).



- 39 runs at an average of 13 and 68.42 Strike Rate. Kane Williamson in T20is in Australia:- 8 (21).- 23 (23).- 8 (13).- 39 runs at an average of 13 and 68.42 Strike Rate.

Aniket🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @80off59 No matter how the pitch is - flat, sticky, swinging, bouncy etc. Lord williamson always looks for 150 target from ball 1 No matter how the pitch is - flat, sticky, swinging, bouncy etc. Lord williamson always looks for 150 target from ball 1 😍

jimbo @cricketjim1 I’ve genuinely not seen Williamson for like the last 18 months and thought ‘he looks like a lad who knows how to play international cricket’. His fall off is actually sad I’ve genuinely not seen Williamson for like the last 18 months and thought ‘he looks like a lad who knows how to play international cricket’. His fall off is actually sad

Trophy SZN @Kohliesque Williamson after 81 T20Is, average 32 SR 122. Has to be the biggest fraud in this format. Williamson after 81 T20Is, average 32 SR 122. Has to be the biggest fraud in this format.

David @CricketFreakD1 Kane Williamson is the biggest threat for NZ team. Never takes risk, create lots of pressure on non-striker & asks others to remove pressure by taking high risks, sweet-wala single and going to non-striker end is the only job he does. Clown. Kane Williamson is the biggest threat for NZ team. Never takes risk, create lots of pressure on non-striker & asks others to remove pressure by taking high risks, sweet-wala single and going to non-striker end is the only job he does. Clown.

vishal dayama @VishalDayama williamson is the kl rahul indians love williamson is the kl rahul indians love

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber This Kane Williamson replicant is not programmed right. This Kane Williamson replicant is not programmed right.

hmmmmm @gupshup__ People still take Kane Williamson seriously in this format People still take Kane Williamson seriously in this format 😂😂😂

Green_Arrow🏹 @I_am_GreenArrow

I mean Kane has been abysmal since last 2 years and literally nobody cares.

We have seen other member of fab 4 being under scrutiny despite performing far better than Kane.

#SLvsNZ It's almost impossible to believe that how little the world care about Williamson's performance.I mean Kane has been abysmal since last 2 years and literally nobody cares.We have seen other member of fab 4 being under scrutiny despite performing far better than Kane. It's almost impossible to believe that how little the world care about Williamson's performance.I mean Kane has been abysmal since last 2 years and literally nobody cares.We have seen other member of fab 4 being under scrutiny despite performing far better than Kane.#SLvsNZ

Sir Shubmoun bill Popa 🇮🇳 @69popa_ Show me one difference between Bavuma and Williamson. Show me one difference between Bavuma and Williamson.

Sir Shubmoun bill Popa 🇮🇳 @69popa_ Show me one difference between Bavuma and Williamson. Show me one difference between Bavuma and Williamson.

Tweprilayankar #SaveRhino @tweprilayankar #NZvsSL



Kane Williamson Retirement loading from t20i post



But will he be brave enough since leagues going around Kane Williamson Retirement loading from t20i post #T20WorldCup But will he be brave enough since leagues going around #NZvsSLKane Williamson Retirement loading from t20i post #T20WorldCup But will he be brave enough since leagues going around

FriesBeforeGuys (blue tick) @alltimefoodie24 I dunno how Williamson alone gets a pass for playing test match at a t20 game I dunno how Williamson alone gets a pass for playing test match at a t20 game😭😭

Kane Williamson is having a tournament to forget so far as a batter

The New Zealand skipper's first T20I contest after the T20 World Cup 2021 came in August earlier this year. Since his return to the format, he has scored 235 runs at an average of 29.37 in eight innings.

In the Super 12 opening clash against Australia, he scored a run-a-ball 23 before being trapped lbw by Adam Zampa. Fans and pundits criticized his tempo, which arguably hampered New Zealand's tempo following a blistering start provided by Allen.

At the time of writing, the Kiwis are rebuilding their innings after a top-order setback. Glenn Phillips and the returning Daryl Mitchell brought up their 50-run stand as they are placed at 70-3 after 12 overs.

Is the New Zealand skipper's poor form holding New Zealand back big time? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "We back ourselves and consider ourselves as one of the best pace attacks in the world" - Anrich Nortje speaks ahead of India clash

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes