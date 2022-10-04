Create
South Africa
227/3 (20)
India
178/10 (18.3)
SA won by 49 runs.
Player of the match: Rilee Rossouw
 
Suryakumar Yadav, unsurprisingly, is the Player of the Series for his 119 runs at a strike-rate of 195! Here's what he has to say: (Did he know he struck 50 sixes in T20Is before this series?) Not really. Before 2019, I didn't refer stats as well but as the game progressed it was the demand of the game. I don't follow it personally but my friends send all these on WhatsApp. I read it but it keeps running at the back of my mind. (Thought process today?) I just wanted to enjoy. We knew the wicket was good and at that moment the way DK bhai was batting, I had to take a step back today. (Any reason for batting at 5 today?) DK bhai didn't bat a lot this series and he needed some game time as well. The way he was batting, the bowlers were in trouble (laughs). I haven't thought about it so much but I'm sure it'll be a challenge and I'm really looking forward to it.
Rilee Rossouw has been adjudged the Player of the Match! Here's what he has to say: Been really good, it's something every cricketer goes through, little bit of the form, I knew something special was round the corner and luckily for me, tonight was my night. We had a bit of discussion, QdK said, you be the guy to score the runs tonight. World class side I would say, it's always a special to hundred in front of a packed crowd. The chat is that we back each other, we believe in our ability, we stick to it in tough times, I'm glad de Kock and myself scored runs tonight.
Temba Bavuma (South Africa Captain): I think a win like this is big for our confidence. The first game wasn't good from a batting point of view and the second game wasn't good from a bowling point of view. Today our batters batted really well and the bowlers did the job. Our batting needed to just adapt to the conditions (this series). Not a lack of preparation from our side but in the second game as well we didn't execute our plans. Today we were a lot more clinical on the field. It was a lot clearer in terms of the plans and what we were looking to do. (On the upcoming ODIs) It's important for us - it's a series that's up for points. We need the points to qualify for the World Cup or else we have to fight it out in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Some new guys will be coming in with some fresh energy. It's also an opportunity to keep working towards the World Cup in Australia.
Rahul Dravid (India Coach): Good to get the right results our way. In this format, you need a little bit of luck, you need things to go your way, we didn't have that in the Asia cup, series against Australia, rub of the green go our way and there have been a lot of learnings, overall really pleased. We've made a deicision after the last T20 World Cup, sat down with the group and made a conscious effort to try and be more positive, we have the resources, play a little bit more aggressively, we weren't below par, weren't falling too short. (About Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the World Cup) Obviously, he's a great player for India, it happens and someone can stand up to the occasion, we would miss him in the group, we just got to look forward and get the best out of the rest of the guys. Today it was a great opportunity to the guys like Dinesh and Rishabh who don't get a lot of hits or lot of balls, we saw that as an opportunity and bat a little bit more freely, was really happy with how we kept going hard till the end, even with Harshal and Chahar, really happy to see them make it count. I think we're going to give our best, the main thing is we've worked hard last year or so and I know they're going to do that, we're going to need a little bit of luck but we will need to play well, hopefully we can bring a lot of smiles to the fans faces, it's been phenomenal to see the crowds coming back to the stadium, I know we're going to get the same support in Australia as well.
Match summary: South Africa beat India by 49 runs. India win the series 2-1.

Rilee Rossouw 100* (48) | Dwaine Pretorius 3/26 (3.3)
Dinesh Karthik 46 (21) | Umesh Yadav 1/34 (3)

After enduring a couple of tough outings in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati, this was just the kind of complete display that South Africa were after. Never easy to set a total on this batting paradise in Indore, but with 227 on the board thanks to Rilee Rossouw's blistering century and Quinton de Kock's fabulous 68, they were always in front.

India's thin batting lineup meant that they were going to find it tough and losing Rohit Sharma in the very first over didn't help their cause. Shreyas Iyer couldn't make an impression either but with Dinesh Karthik shored up to number 4, the veteran was keen to make the most of his chance. It's something he has made a habit of it over time, mind you, and it was no different today.

It was box-office mode on display with the two stumpers, Karthik and birthday boy Rishabh Pant, taking the attack to the opposition. South Africa continued to chip away though with Lungi Ngidi accounting for Pant after being carted around for 20 in his opening over. Karthik, however, was in a menacing mood, tearing into Wayne Parnell and even Keshav Maharaj, before playing an agricultural shot to find his stumps disturbed.

The double-blow of Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav was the final nail in the coffin for the hosts, even as each one who came out to bat came out swinging. Wickets continued to tumble but Harshal Patel first and Deepak Chahar later, showed what the extra string to their bow brings to the team. The latter in particular has made a strong case for himself with a spot vacated in India's T20 World Cup squad owing to Jasprit Bumrah's injury. Should India look at lengthening their batting lineup, this is a direction they could move towards.

But eventually, as far as this contest was concerned, there was only one result possible. South Africa's seamers, save for Ngidi, got their lengths absolutely spot on while Keshav Maharaj did his bit in an unassuming manner again. Dwaine Pretorius then wrapped it up with his subtle pace variations as South Africa sealed a consolation win. A crucial one at that too, to gain some confidence ahead of the World Cup and before that, the three ODIs that are lined up. Stay tuned for the presentation...
A helicopter shot and that's something Siraj loves to play. Loads of height but no distance and that's how the curtains come down on this match and series. South Africa win by 49 runs but India take the series 2-1!
18.3 Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammed Siraj, OUT! IT'S ALL OVER! GOES UP IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! India take the series, 2-1 but this has been South Africa's day completely. Length delivery on the off-stump, Siraj brings out the helicopter deep inside the crease as he goes straight down the ground, it's Miller again who judges this catch to perfection, settles inches behind the ropes and pouches a blinder.
Mohammed Siraj c David Miller b Dwaine Pretorius 5 (7b 1x4 0x6)
18.2 Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammed Siraj, change of pace, good length on the outside off, Siraj waits and has a go at it but makes no connection.
18.1 Dwaine Pretorius to Umesh Yadav, length delivery on the outside off, Umesh throws everything at it but mistimed it to deep extra-cover for one.
18.1 Dwaine Pretorius to Umesh Yadav, WIDE! Struggle continues for Pretorius, full but shapes outside the tramline on the outside off, called another wide.
18.1 Dwaine Pretorius to Umesh Yadav, WIDE! Umesh walks long way across the off-stump early in the delivery stride, Pretorius goes wide but strays it way outside the off-stump, called a wide.
17.6 Kagiso Rabada to Mohammed Siraj, short into Siraj, dug into the track as he backs away to pull that one but misses out again, through to the keeper.
17.5 Kagiso Rabada to Mohammed Siraj, bangs in the short delivery but takes the pace off, Siraj backs away and looks to go up and over third-man but makes no connection.
What a deft way to pick up your first boundary in T20 internationals!
17.4 Kagiso Rabada to Mohammed Siraj, FOUR! Excellent placement from Siraj. Backs away for the yorker, opens the blade and stabs it wide of backward point fielder, runs away and picks out the ropes.
17.3 Kagiso Rabada to Mohammed Siraj, back of a length over the stumps, Siraj backs away to hoick across the line and misses, through to the keeper.