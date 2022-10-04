Stadium
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Pitch
The Pitch is Batting Friendly.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Suryakumar Yadav is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He is the top run scorer in this series so far with a total of 111 runs at an average of 111.00 with a strike rate of 201.81, Suryakumar Yadav undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Quinton de Kock is in excellent form, he has scored a total of 70 runs at a strike rate of 134.61 and he can add valuable fantasy points from his wicket keeping skills as well.
3
Arshdeep Singh (5W) and Keshav Maharaj (2W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other India won the game by 16 runs.
5
Hot Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer
Risky Picks: Rishabh Pant, Temba Bavuma, Harshal Patel
Stay away : Tristan Stubbs, Dinesh Kartik
Grand League Captain Picks : Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer