IND vs SA 2022: "12th player of opposition" - Netizens roast Harshal Patel after yet another expensive spell in 3rd T20I

Harshal Patel once again proved to be expensive with the ball in the third T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday, October 4, in Indore.
The right-arm pacer failed to bag a single wicket in the fixture. To add insult to injury, he conceded 49 runs from his full quota of four overs, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 12.20.
South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3 while batting first thanks to a 48-ball century by Rilee Roussouw. Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) and David Miller (19* off 5) also played key knocks.
Harshal Patel's form has been a concern for the Men in Blue, as he has struggled for form since returning from a rib injury. A number of fans took to social media, expressing concerns over the player's underwhelming form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Bowling has been one concern that Team India needs to work on ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will be without fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah at the showpiece event as he has been ruled out due to a back injury.
Harshal Patel under the scanner after string of poor performances
Harshal Patel, who was sidelined with a rib injury earlier this year, made his cricketing return with India's three-match home T20I series against Australia. However, it proved to be a forgettable series for the 31-year-old.
He gave away 99 runs from eight overs at an encomy rate of 12.37 in the rubber and finished with just a solitary scalp. His struggles continued in the ensuing series against South Africa.
Patel had an economy rate of 10.00 against the Proteas and was able to pick up just two wickets from his three appearances. While slower deliveries have reaped dividends for the pacer, his variations have become a bit predictable lately.
He has an impressive track record in the shortest format. He will be hoping to make amends by delivering an improved performance at the showpiece event in Australia later this month.