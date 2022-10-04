IND vs SA 2022: "12th player of opposition" - Netizens roast Harshal Patel after yet another expensive spell in 3rd T20I

Harshal Patel once again proved to be expensive with the ball in the third T20I between India and South Africa on Thursday, October 4, in Indore.

The right-arm pacer failed to bag a single wicket in the fixture. To add insult to injury, he conceded 49 runs from his full quota of four overs, finishing with a dismal economy rate of 12.20.

South Africa posted a mammoth total of 227/3 while batting first thanks to a 48-ball century by Rilee Roussouw. Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) and David Miller (19* off 5) also played key knocks.

Harshal Patel's form has been a concern for the Men in Blue, as he has struggled for form since returning from a rib injury. A number of fans took to social media, expressing concerns over the player's underwhelming form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ajit Mathur @AjitMathur7 Have been advising the Selectors to find an alternative Bowler in place of Harshal Patel as he has been a total failure in death overs.There is no penetration in his Bowling even though he is a front line Bowler.He should practice in Nets if he wants to be selected ? Have been advising the Selectors to find an alternative Bowler in place of Harshal Patel as he has been a total failure in death overs.There is no penetration in his Bowling even though he is a front line Bowler.He should practice in Nets if he wants to be selected ?

…ᘛ⁐̤RAJ™ @raj_regel @BCCI aur j hamri team ma main blowers ma b include hai , bhagwan he bachye ab toh World Cup ma @mastercardindia Harshal Patel etne run da rha haiaur j hamri team ma main blowers ma b include hai , bhagwan he bachye ab tohWorld Cup ma @BCCI @mastercardindia Harshal Patel etne run da rha hai 😴 aur j hamri team ma main blowers ma b include hai , bhagwan he bachye ab toh 😂 World Cup ma

Quo Vadimus @Chetlur #T20WorldCup2022 Every passing match confirms my doubts about the value that Harshal Patel brings. Even in the IPL, he wasn’t ever economical. Just that picked up wickets. Usually at the death - by when it’s a bit late. In international matches, even that has dried up. #INDvsSA Every passing match confirms my doubts about the value that Harshal Patel brings. Even in the IPL, he wasn’t ever economical. Just that picked up wickets. Usually at the death - by when it’s a bit late. In international matches, even that has dried up. #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2022

: @_VSR11 Slower balls will be helpful when your quick ball is 145kph+ ..



Harshal patel bowls slower balls at 115kmph while his quick ball is 125kph Slower balls will be helpful when your quick ball is 145kph+ ..Harshal patel bowls slower balls at 115kmph while his quick ball is 125kph

𝙆 @Kapil__18

#INDvsSA Harshal Patel is giving a tribute to RCB - 49 🫡 Harshal Patel is giving a tribute to RCB - 49 🫡#INDvsSA

Nadeem Shaikh @Nadeem_sk1986 @BCCI

We are nearing WC and have a serious issue to address. No expectations from The Great Indian Selectors #BCCI #Indiancricketteam #RohitSharma #RahulDravid @mastercardindia Harshal Patel is continuously getting selected for what he is worst at "Death bowling" 🙁We are nearing WC and have a serious issue to address. No expectations from The Great Indian Selectors @BCCI @mastercardindia Harshal Patel is continuously getting selected for what he is worst at "Death bowling" 🙁We are nearing WC and have a serious issue to address. No expectations from The Great Indian Selectors 😞 #BCCI #Indiancricketteam #RohitSharma #RahulDravid

Woke Pilgrim @woke_pilgrim

#INDvsSA What happened in that over when Jadeja hit 37 of Harshal Patel was the only reality, everything else is a lie. What happened in that over when Jadeja hit 37 of Harshal Patel was the only reality, everything else is a lie.#INDvsSA

TV the Punisher @vardhan_trilok I can't live with fact that harshal patel is our main death bowler for t20 WC I can't live with fact that harshal patel is our main death bowler for t20 WC

Kalpesh Jain @KalpeshJain45

#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2022 #TeamIndia #Cricket Harshal Patel is a serious concern now. And the problem is that they don't have any games left and Shami is untested. Serious questions for Team India with regards to bowling, more importantly towards death. Harshal Patel is a serious concern now. And the problem is that they don't have any games left and Shami is untested. Serious questions for Team India with regards to bowling, more importantly towards death.#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2022 #TeamIndia #Cricket

Bihari @indian9801 @deeputalks Harshal Patel is Highly Overrated and NOT at all International material,he is lucky enough to play IPL @deeputalks Harshal Patel is Highly Overrated and NOT at all International material,he is lucky enough to play IPL

Riju.Patra @IamRi07 @CricCrazyJohns Harshal Patel is a absolute waste!! No wicket taking ability! 12th player of opposition @CricCrazyJohns Harshal Patel is a absolute waste!! No wicket taking ability! 12th player of opposition

Sopan Keru Shelar @sopan_keru @BCCI why don’t you trust T Natarajan and M shami instead of Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav. @BCCI why don’t you trust T Natarajan and M shami instead of Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Atrovoid @atrovoid

#INDvSA Just another day at the office for Harshal Patel. How can someone be so consistent. Just another day at the office for Harshal Patel. How can someone be so consistent.#INDvSA

Varun @Bansal03V

He was tagged as one of the best T20 Bowlers of India.

What a fraud.

#INDvsSA @BCCI When you over credit a bowler, the result is Harshal Patel.He was tagged as one of the best T20 Bowlers of India.What a fraud. When you over credit a bowler, the result is Harshal Patel.He was tagged as one of the best T20 Bowlers of India. What a fraud.#INDvsSA @BCCI

Bowling has been one concern that Team India needs to work on ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will be without fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah at the showpiece event as he has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Harshal Patel under the scanner after string of poor performances

Harshal Patel, who was sidelined with a rib injury earlier this year, made his cricketing return with India's three-match home T20I series against Australia. However, it proved to be a forgettable series for the 31-year-old.

He gave away 99 runs from eight overs at an encomy rate of 12.37 in the rubber and finished with just a solitary scalp. His struggles continued in the ensuing series against South Africa.

Patel had an economy rate of 10.00 against the Proteas and was able to pick up just two wickets from his three appearances. While slower deliveries have reaped dividends for the pacer, his variations have become a bit predictable lately.

He has an impressive track record in the shortest format. He will be hoping to make amends by delivering an improved performance at the showpiece event in Australia later this month.

