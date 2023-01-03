Create
SL won the toss and elected to field
 
The playing XIs are out so you know what to do, don't you fantasy players? Hop over here, ponder over our expert advice and get cracking right away!
Alrighty! It's Dasun Shanaka who called it right at the toss but Hardik Pandya has come out making a bold statement that his side would have batted first. They have a huge task on hand though to defend in the absence of Arshdeep Singh, who is out with a fever.

Sri Lanka have gone in with the expected combination. Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka, who famously sent Virat Kohli's stump for a walk in the Asia Cup, headline the seam attack with Lahiru Kumara missing out.
Lineups:

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka captain): We will bowl first. The dew factor will be there later in the game and we have that in mind. We were doing really well as a T20 side last year. So, we are following the same routines. We've got the same batting line up. Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka are in.

Hardik Pandya (Indian captain): Always excited to play for the country but leading the team now makes it more special. Very excited to see how this new bunch comes out and expresses themselves. We wanted to bat first. We want to get challenged and put ourselves in difficult decisions. That's what you want to do in the bilaterals. These guys are the best cricketers in India. For us, we want to make sure they have the backing to go out there and perform to their abilities. We have two debutants today. Gill and Mavi. Shubman has been around for a while but we're excited for Shivam, who comes in because Arshdeep is not available.
Toss:

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to field first.
Hardik Pandya is a confident leader and walks the talk on the park. But what are the big challenges in front of him as skipper? Here's a look at three of them!👇
Ishan Kishan: (Having to adapt from red ball to white ball) I know it's difficult to play domestic cricket and then come here to play an international T20 game, but at this level that's the point. You switch on quickly, you switch off quickly. So, right now it's T20s and I think I'm in a good mood.  I've played so many games here. I know how the wicket goes. It swings a lot in the beginning but it depends on how you plan against the bowlers. I'll just look to watch the ball and play according to the situation. (Itching to bat again after the 200) For sure. Obviously, I'm very excited about this series. This is a very young side and we all are very happy to express ourselves today. (On Rishabh Pant) I think in the beginning, I was not really sure. I thought it must be a normal accident and people are making big news out of it but later I got to know it was very serious. I was very worried. I can't tell you my heart rate was up throughout the Ranji Trophy game. I wish him all the very best and I want him to recover soon because he is a gun player. I know he's a fighter. We've seen that on the ground also. He'll be back very soon.
Washington Sundar: (Any resolutions for the new year?) Nothing big as such. Just to try and be very consistent with my ethics and the rest will always follow. That's the only thing constantly running in my mind. It's definitely going to be a huge World Cup (this year). I still remember watching the 2011 World Cup and how excited we were to just watch the entire tournament. It's definitely going to be massive but from my point of view, I just want to be consistent, just stick to my process no matter what and I wish I can win a lot of games for the team. (Memories from 2011 and that winning six?) I can never forget that moment. If we watch that video even after 100 years we will get a lot of goosebumps. We will never be able to forget that memory. It's a super young team so the energy will be high. Personally I definitely want to perform really well and win games for India. We've discussed a lot of things and we'll look to execute them in the game. (On Hardik Pandya) He brings a lot of energy. He gives a free hand as well which is great from a leader. It's very exciting playing under Hardik Pandya.
Our colleague Anuj Prabhu who is at the venue, has spotted Harshal Patel marking his run-up with Shivam Mavi helping him with the same.
CAP ALERT: Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi have been handed their caps and will make their T20I debuts tonight. Gill has played ODIs and Tests of course, but this is Mavi's international debut.
Pitch Report:

Only 62 meters square on either side and 71 meters straight. The pitch is always more in favor of the batters here. Red soil, true covering of grass, firm underneath, even bounce and pace in it. There might be the threat of dew as well which might make defending difficult. There might be a small window for the bowlers since they can get a bit of bounce but that's a very small window. It's a batter night (courtesy Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar).
2022 was a tough year for India. Most of their preparation went into the T20 format but they came up short in the semifinal of the World Cup with England handing them a hiding. They didn't make the final of the Asia Cup either, a tournament which Sri Lanka went on to clinch having defied odds aplenty.

There is still no clarity over what the plan is for the Men in Blue going forward. This is also a World Cup year, albeit in the 50-over format and so, T20s are bound to take a backseat. Yet, there is a lot of word going around that a change in philosophy and direction could be the order of the year with Hardik Pandya at the helm. Mind you, he hasn't been officially appointed the T20I captain but here he is, leading a young outfit with the side missing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul among others. Bhuvneshwar Kumar too, has been sidestepped with a couple of uncapped fast-bowlers roped in.

As for Sri Lanka, majority of the side that played the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup has made it to Indian shores. Dasun Shanaka will lead them again and their players come in with a lot of T20 cricket under their belt, having played the Lanka Premier League last month. Their bowlers will hold the aces again, even as an inconsistent batting lineup will look to come together and ensure that the whole outweighs the sum of its parts. Having beaten India at the Asia Cup, they will look to take inspiration from that performance and make a statement today.
The new calendar year is upon us and the Men in Blue begin their quest to turn this into a better year than the one that just went by. Good evening and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this 3-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, the first of which is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. I am Sooryanarayanan Sesha and joining me is my partner-in-crime Pratyush Rohra as we call the action over the next few hours. Buckle up folks - this ought to be interesting!
Right. With so much cricket already being played after the T20 World Cup, and the next T20 World Cup still far away, there is a chance that bilateral T20Is slip into the periphery. That an ODI World Cup is also on the horizon makes that a real possibility. For now, though, they are still a part of the calendar, before its 50-over contemporary takes over. More importantly, from an Indian standpoint, it gives them the chance to kickstart a revolution that some feel should have happened long ago.

India’s batting approach, especially in the past couple of years, has come in for criticism. Their famed top three (KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) have been at the forefront of those discussions. Neither is part of the squad to face Sri Lanka, meaning that India might be looking at life without them in the shortest format. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill, however, are in the squad, and it would be interesting to see who puts their hand up and grabs the opportunity that comes their way.

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson, who have not featured consistently for various reasons, will also have another chance to stake their claim. Rahul Tripathi, meanwhile, would hope for some game time, having not yet made his India debut. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, would be relishing the extra responsibility, hoping to form a nexus that serves India well in the long run.

Bowling wise, Umran Malik’s raw pace, as always, will be at the centre of attention. Arshdeep Singh will also hope to continue charting an upward trajectory, with Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal looking to solidify their spots in the side. Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi have also been included, although it remains to be seen how many games they play.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have opted for a near full-strength side, which comprises of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and of course, Dasun Shanaka. Each can be a match-winner on their day. If they can do it against India, that too away from home, is a question they would want to answer over the next week.

With the ball, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will hold the key. In the winter months, the ball does not turn as prodigiously as it does towards the summer. Yet, in Hasaranga and Theekshana, Sri Lanka have two spinners who can thrive irrespective of the conditions. Add Kasun Rajitha’s guile, Lahiru Kumara’s raw pace, and Dilshan Madushanka’s left arm-angle, and Sri Lanka definitely have enough to hold their own.

That said, India will still begin this series as favourites. The Islanders, for all their riches over the years, have only won two T20Is in India against India. So, there is a fair bit of history they will have to rewrite. But if Sri Lanka get into a nothing-to-lose situation, things could get complicated for India, especially with their squad not particularly rich in experience.

Either way, there is plenty to get immersed in, and several sub-plots to keep an eye on. The T20 World Cup may still be a distance away, but for the next few days, it will give both teams an opportunity to see where they stand, and possibly, provide them a blueprint on how they need to approach the next global event.

Should be a cracker, eh?