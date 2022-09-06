Create
SL won the toss and elected to field
 
Time for the national anthems. India's first, followed by Sri Lanka.
Let's hear from the man himself, Ravichandran Ashwin: (On the previous game) Any India-Pakistan game is extremely important from a fan's perspective and a team's perspective. When you lose you're always going to be criticized but when you win you're going to be put on a pedestal. It was a phenomenal game of cricket. Of course there are areas where you can improve but it was a great game of cricket and Pakistan played really well. They were deserved winners and we also had our moments until the final ball. Playing for India is enough motivation. One thing I've done over the last 14 years is to be on the edge and be prepared whenever you get an opportunity. When you're sitting outside you can sometimes get a bird's eye view. My job is to be prepared and execute to the best of my abilities. Every game is a crucial game in a tournament like this. Not every team gets such preparation ahead of a T20 World Cup. You're playing some of the best teams in the world. We want to be upbeat and give it our best.
Alright then! Sri Lanka have no reason to make a change and unsurprisingly, they've stuck with their winning combination. As for India, a horses for courses move going by the make-up of the opposition sees Ravichandran Ashwin replace Ravi Bishnoi. Tough on the young leggie who had an outstanding game against Pakistan - what do you think of the move?
Rohit Sharma (Indian captain): We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn't change too much but it does get slightly better to bat in the second innings. We've seen that many times now. We batted pretty well in the last game but fell just a little short but this gives us another opportunity to come out and play freely. (Format) This is how the World Cup will be played as well. We need to get used to the mindset of playing under pressure in every game because you can't lose too many games in a tournament like this. So, you have to get things right from the word go. (Last game) It was a tight game and games like that will make us learn a lot more. I firmly believe a lot when we're defending a score coming with the dew coming in slightly. What line and lengths to bowl, how to use the longer boundary and things like that. (Pitch) The grass is a bit less, and looks slightly drier. Looking at their composition, we've made one change. Ashwin comes in place of Bishnoi.
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lankan Captain): We'll bowl first. (Reason?) Because of the wicket here - targets have been chased down well here. Outstanding consistency shown by the batters (in the last two games) and we hope to continue it into this game. (On the team doing well) It's down to the environment created by the management - it's been outstanding. Everyone coming in is willing to contribute. We're playing the same team.
Lineups:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Toss:

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to field first.
India's playing combination will be intensely scrutinized today with a potential opportunity for ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to walk into the XI. Axar Patel, who was drafted in as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement, remains another handy option and it remains to be seen if either of the two get a gig today. What is your stand on this though?👇
It was a tough outing for young Arshdeep Singh a couple of nights ago. That said, there's no denying that he has started his international career in fine fashion, bowling the tough overs regularly. Here's a ready on why the Indian team must continue to back the youngster!👇
Pitch report!

Long boundary on the off-side, shorter boundary on the leg-side. The bounce is going to be different in Dubai. It will be a lot easier. The grass is drier, not lively like it was early in the tournament. There will be a good bounce, so the batters can be proactive and score runs. It might slow down a little bit as the game goes on. The seamers will have a role to play with the extra bounce in play. Win the toss and bowl first. Teams like to know what they are chasing and this pitch shouldn't change much at all, reckon Russell Arnold and Sanjay Manjrekar.
Needless to say, there is a lot riding on this contest for both sides and while it may not have had the build-up and buzz that the India-Pakistan duel (or the one between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for that matter) generated, it could well prove to be one of the most defining games of this competition. You sure don't want to take your eyes off all the coverage and action then, do you?
Sri Lanka were obliterated and decimated in the tournament opener as they succumbed to the Afghan challenge without even mounting a fight. But as has been the case with the Islanders over the years, they roared back and showed the spunk and character associated with them to make the Super Four stage, before pulling one back against the Afghans. With their batters making useful contributions and their bowling unit managing to hold its own, things are falling into place for Dasun Shanaka and Co. despite a few evident limitations in the make-up of their squad.

As for India, their batters have hit top-gear even though they fell short of a par total against Pakistan in the last game. Their bowlers endured an off day but they will know that they have the quality to put it behind them and turn in a complete performance today. That said, this notion has reached a non-negotiable stage now with a loss today set to douse their hopes of making the final for good.
It's a massive game ahead of us in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. Two teams that know quite a bit about the other go head-to-head as the race for the finale heats up. Which of India and Sri Lanka will come up trumps though at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium? Good evening and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this potentially mouth-watering tussle! Taking you through the action as it unfolds will be the troika of Shashwat Kumar, Pratyush Rohra and Sooryanarayanan Sesha. Scroll below for the preview folks - this ought to be fun!👇
When the fixtures for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup were drawn up, many envisioned India and Sri Lanka colliding with one team having won their opening Super Four fixture and the other having tasted defeat. What many might not have envisaged, though, was that India would be the side arriving at Dubai with a point to prove and a campaign to salvage.

But that is exactly how this narrative has panned out so far. The Men in Blue, who won both of their round-robin games, went down to Pakistan on Sunday. It wasn’t a game where India played poorly or didn’t adhere to the philosophy that has governed their cricket for a better part of the past year. However, the way they succumbed to pressure would have caused more than a furrowed brow or two.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over. Arshdeep Singh dropped a vital catch an over earlier, and Yuzvendra Chahal was carted for 43 runs in his four overs. Hardik Pandya, too, shipped more runs than he usually does. Ravi Bishnoi was the only bright spark for India. So, if Avesh Khan were to be passed fit for the match against Sri Lanka, India might have a tough decision to make.

On the batting front, India would have been delighted by Virat Kohli continuing his stellar return to form. The former skipper scored 60 off 44 balls. If you were to be harsh, however, you could say that he didn’t quite accelerate as much as India would have liked. Elsewhere, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma looked in good touch at the start. There were low scores for Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, although each perished while attempting big strokes.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, clicked magnificently in a batting sense against Afghanistan. Chasing a stiff target, they held their nerve and ensured that the game didn’t stretch deep. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has often been in the news for the wrong reasons, starred with a 14-ball 31. Kusal Mendis’ contribution shouldn’t be overlooked either, with the wicket-keeper laying the platform with a brisk cameo. Danushka Gunathilaka and Dasun Shanaka also played their part, meaning that Charith Asalanka’s lack of runs might be their only concern.

Bowling wise, they have a few rough edges to smoothen. Maheesh Theekshana has been very economical but support, at least in that sense, has not been forthcoming. Wanindu Hasaranga has gone off the boil, and their pace contingent, despite boasting plenty of talent, looks slightly inexperienced at this level.

That said, Sri Lanka have found ways to win two clutch games in the past week. So, there is clearly something that they have going in their favour. In contrast, India could not seize the moments that mattered against Pakistan – a narrative they would want to change against the Islanders. Oh, and there is also the extra needle of this game potentially defining two campaigns.

If India win, they will back themselves to reach the final. A loss, and they could kiss their Asia Cup chances goodbye. For Sri Lanka, another victory would take them agonizingly close to the summit clash. A defeat, and questions might again be asked about how far they are from getting back to where they want to be.

Should be a cracker, eh?