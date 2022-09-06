Stadium
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch
Pacers-friendly track with some help available for spinners
Virat Kohli is in an outrageous form in this current Asia Cup series. He has scored 154 runs in 3 matches with a strike-rate of 126. He is the player to watch out for in fantasy cricket.
Kusal Mendis contributed 36 runs off 19 deliveries in the last match and helped Sri Lanka win against Afghanistan. He can be a valuable player and can produce high-scoring performance.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has consistently taken wickets for Team India. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 matches and can be a worthy pick player for fantasy teams.
Power hitters like Hardik Pandya (33 runs, 4 wickets, 2 inns) and Bhanuka Rajapaksha (71 runs, 3 inns) have shown immense performance till now in the Asia Cup 2022. They should not be ignored while picking fantasy teams.
Hot Picks: Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis, Suryakumar Yadav
Safe Picks: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga
Stay Aways: Charith Asalanka
Grand League Picks: Virat Kohli, Kusal Mendis