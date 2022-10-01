Create
India Women
150/6 (20)
Sri Lanka Women
109/10 (18.2)
IND-W won by 41 runs.
Player of the match: Jemimah Rodrigues
 
So that'll be all from this contest but the action rolls on in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Do return for our continued coverage of the same here on Sportskeeda while also keeping yourselves updated with all the other cricketing news and action from around the globe on this very platform. For the moment though, thanking you for joining in and taking your leave is the duo of Pratyush Rohra and Sooryanarayanan Sesha. See you soon - toodles!
Indeed, no surprises whatsoever that it's Jemimah Rodrigues who has taken the Player of the Match honors. She was nothing short of spectacular as she went about toying around with the spinners. She set up this game for India with a sublime innings before the bowlers and fielders rounded off a fine outing in the gruesome heat. They'd surely want to rest up now before their next clash in a couple of days' time where Malaysia await. For Sri Lanka, it's a much shorter turnaround as they take on the UAE tomorrow at the same time.
Jemimah Rodrigues is the Player of the Match. No surprises there! Here is what she has to say: Definitely happy. Harry di said all most of what I wanted to say. After the injury its always nice to come back. It's kind of tough but at the same time, everyone helped me. My family, my coaches and the players and staff at NCA. So, I would like to thank them. There's nothing better getting back on the field for the Indian side. I would like to thank Mumbai (laughs). The heat there is the same, which got me used to the conditions here as well. The wicket was okay. It was not turning initially and then it did start turning a bit. I had prepared well, even in Mumbai and in Bangalore, where I asked them to prepare slower and lower pitches to get me used to these conditions. That helped me to practice and prepare well. We'll take the win and positives from here but there's a lot of learning. The bowlers did really well. Deepti, Hema, Radha and Rana. This is what a team looks like. This is the confidence we're playing with. We've set the standards before but we want to take those higher.
Harmanpreet Kaur (India captain): (On the bowling) I think we didn't start well but those crucial run outs (helped) and we kept taking wickets when we really needed. I'm really happy with how the bowlers stood up, especially Deepti Sharma and the way she bowled. That's what we have to keep doing in the future also. After losing two crucial wickets we were looking for a big partnership. Jemi played really well and that's what we were expecting from her. When someone comes back from injury you have to back her. (Did they miss out on a few runs?) Definitely, after losing my wicket, we fell short by 20 runs. If Jemi and I had continued we would have looked for 200. But it's a learning process and everyone coming out to bat was looking to express themselves.
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka captain): We lost one or two wickets in crucial times, especially the runouts. They never help when you are chasing. The bowlers did fairly well but a few loose balls were there. I think Jemimah batted really well in these conditions. We have to stick to our plans in the next few games. She's (Samarawickrama) been batting really well. She has been our upcoming batter and I think she will continue her form in the next week or so. We have to talk about those runouts and avoid them in the next game.
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues 76 (53) | Dayalan Hemalatha 3/15 (2.2)
Hasini Perera 30 (32) | Oshadi Ranasinghe 3/32 (4)

A commanding performance with the ball and on the field and Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have hit the right chord having put up 150 while batting first thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues masterclass. Despite the pitch being slow and low was not going to be a straightforward defense, however, given the talent in the Sri Lankan ranks.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu was always going to be the key but the start provided by Harshitha Samarawickrama would have added a spring to the Lankans' step. Once Athapaththu was prized out by Deepti Sharma, however, it all came crashing down for the Lankans. A couple of poor calls while running between the wickets added to their woes with Malsha Shehani undone by a brilliant direct hit by Deepti and Samarawickrama caught far short of her ground after a terrible mix-up.

The pitch, coupled with the heat and humidity, was always going to make life difficult for the incoming batters. One after another, they came and went as part of a procession with Pooja Vastrakar's cutters and metronomic radar proving that the seamers too can make use of such a surface if they land it in the right areas.

Hasini Perera looked to take it deep but it was all but a case of stretching the inevitable with zero support to fall back on. The Indian spinners ran riot and the fielders held on to everything that came their way. The one worrying factor was Richa Ghosh twisting her ankle at the fall of Athapaththu's dismissal and walking off the field. But she too returned and had the final say in the contest as India went on to seal a comprehensive victory. Stick around for the presentation...
Three for Hemalatha and it's a nonchalant dislodge of the bails from Richa Ghosh that brings the curtains down on this contest. A dominating display and at the end of it, India win by 41 runs to register their first points on the board!
18.2 Dayalan Hemalatha to Achini Kulasuriya, STUMPED! THAT WILL BE THAT! Flighted on the good length at middle and off, turning away sharply from Kulasuriya as she stepped out to throw the kitchen sink at it. Only connected with the humid air as she was beaten in the flight. Ghosh does the rest, dislodging the bails to seal India's a 41-run victory!
Achini Kulasuriya st Richa Ghosh b Dayalan Hemalatha 1 (4b 0x4 0x6)
18.1 Dayalan Hemalatha to Achini Kulasuriya, BEATEN! Tossed up on length on off-stump, Kulasuriya plays inside the line as the ball spins past the outside edge, no run
It's been a harsh reality-check for the Sri Lankan side today. They started off in promising fashion but they simply haven't been able to find ways of sustaining those. It's something they desperately have to work on going forward.
17.6 Deepti Sharma to Inoka Ranaweera, OH! On the good length at off-stump, turns past the outside edge, no run
17.5 Deepti Sharma to Inoka Ranaweera, EDGED! FALLS SHORT! Floated full on the off-stump line, luring Ranaweera into a loose defensive poke outside off. Gets the outside edge but it's bounced in front of first slip
17.4 Deepti Sharma to Achini Kulasuriya, floated full and straight this time, Kulasuriya bunts it down to long-on for one
17.3 Deepti Sharma to Achini Kulasuriya, on the good length outside off, turning away with a bit of bounce to beat the outside edge, no run
Achini Kulasuriya, LHB, is the last batter out in the middle. She will take strike.
They get one step closer now do the Indians. They've barely put a foot wrong through the course of this defense and Deepti has a chance of wrapping it up this very over. Nine down now, Sri Lanka!
17.2 Deepti Sharma to Hasini Perera, OUT! STRAIGHT TO POINT! On the good length at middle stump, Perera brings out the reverse sweep and gets a good chunk of it too. However, she's picked out Radha at point for a simple catch. India are won wicket away now!
Hasini Perera c Radha Yadav b Deepti Sharma 30 (32b 3x4 0x6)
17.1 Deepti Sharma to Sugandika Kumari, on the good length at middle stump, Kumari lunges forward to present the maker's name, no run
Deepti Sharma [3.0-0-14-1] is back into the attack. She will bowl over the wicket.

