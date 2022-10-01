Stadium
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet, Sylhet
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Smriti Mandhana(T20I-95 matches-2303 runs-Strike rate:122.63),the star Indian batter scored 111 runs in just three T20I matches and 181 runs in three ODI matches during India's latest England tour making her a good captain pick.
Harmanpreet Kaur(T20I-132 matches-2602 runs-32 wickets),the Indian captain was the best player for the team during historic 3-0 series win over England this month. She smashed the highest 221 runs in three ODI matches and 54 runs in T20Is.
Radha Yadav(T20I-51 matches-61 wickets),Indian young spinner has shown great potential in past but has struggled for consistency this year. She has taken only two wickets in the last five T20I matches which will be a concern for India bowling line-up.
Chamari Atapattu,the Sri Lankan legend will be a key batter for her team against any opponent and she has always been at her best against big teams. She struggled for consistency in CPL Women's 2022 and also at Common Wealth Games 2022 but has scored 2079 runs in 98 T20I matches so far.
Hot Picks :S Mandhana,D Sharma,H Kaur
Risky Picks:S Verma,R Singh,C Atapattu
Stay away :K P Navgire
Grand League Captain Picks:C Atapattu,S Verma,R Singh