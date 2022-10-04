Stadium
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet, Sylhet
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some turn available for spinners.
Sabbhineni Meghana(WT20I-13 matches-213 runs) won the Player of the Match award in the last game as she clinched her maiden half-century in T20Is. Meghana smashed 69 runs off 53 deliveries and provided a solid start to the team.
Jemimah Rodrigues(WT20I-60 matches-1349 runs) scored 76 runs off just 53 deliveries against Sri Lanka to help India reach a total of 150 runs in 20 overs. She has made 30+ scores in all her last four outings for India in the shortest format of the game including two half-centuries.
Mahika Gaur(WT20I-15 matches-6 wickets) was one of the most successful bowlers for UAE-W in the first game. She picked three wickets in four overs and gave away just 21 runs making her a good fantasy pick for today's fixture.
Kavisha Egodage has made 11 runs in her last 3 outings and has been out of form. Her form would be a major concern for UAE-W.
Hot Picks :H Kaur,S Meghana,M Gaur
Risky Picks:S Verma,J Rodrigues,D Sharma
Stay away :R Rajith
Grand League Captain Picks:S Verma,S Meghana,M Gaur