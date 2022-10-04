Create
India Women
178/5 (20)
United Arab Emirates Women
32/3 (10.4)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 15.75
UAE-W need 147 runs in 56 remaining balls
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Kavisha Egodage *
10
26
1
0
38
Khushi Sharma
16
29
2
0
55
P'SHIP
27 (53)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Sneh Rana *
1.4
0
4
0
2.4
 
10.2 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, short and turning sharply into Khushi on the off-stump, hangs back and turns it into the on-side for another dot.
10.1 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, OH! Good length on the stumps, Khushi showing intent as she looks to sweep across the line but gets the inside edge on to her pad.
5 fielders inside the third 30-yard circle. Here comes Sneh Rana again
Halfway stage of the match. UAE will look to bat through the entire 20 overs and reduce the deficit of the defeat as it's difficult for them to have a go at the imposing equation from this stage
10
overs
31 /3 score
0
0
0
1
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Kavisha Egodage *
10 (25)
cricket bat icon Khushi Sharma
15 (26)
cricket ball icon Renuka Singh
0 /9
9.6 Renuka Singh to Kavisha Egodage, length delivery on the outside off, Kavisha leans  and defends it to the cover fielder for another dot. Time for drinks!
9.5 Renuka Singh to Kavisha Egodage, back of a length on the off-stump, Kavisha on the backfoot knocks it straight back to the bowler.
9.4 Renuka Singh to Khushi Sharma, OH! Stunning stop from the mid-off fielder, that was running away but mid-off diving to her right to stop a certain boundary. Khushi smacks it back to the bowler, goes low to Renuka who did her best to go low to get to it but doesn't.
9.3 Renuka Singh to Khushi Sharma, goes full this time on the off-stump, Khushi drilled it down to mid-off for another dot.
9.2 Renuka Singh to Khushi Sharma, back of a length on the outside off, Khushi gets forward and pushes it to the cover fielder.
9.1 Renuka Singh to Khushi Sharma, back of a length delivery, shaping in on the off-stump, Khushi right behind the line to defend.
Renuka Singh (2-0-8-0) comes back into the attack

It was hit hard but it should've been taken by Smriti. She was standing so close at short mid-wicket and late to react as the ball burst through her hands
9
overs
30 /3 score
1
1
0
0
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon Kavisha Egodage
10 (23)
cricket bat icon Khushi Sharma *
14 (22)
cricket ball icon Sneh Rana
0 /3
8.6 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, DROPPED! Straight to Mandhana at short mid-wicket who shells a sitter. Khushi gets forward to hoick the length delivery across the line, mistimed it straight to the fielder as Mandhana just couldn't cling on.
8.5 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, drops it short, into the deck hard this time, Khushi on the backfoot, punched it back to the bowler
8.4 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, length delivery on the off-stump, Khushi gets forward again to tap it back to the bowler.
8.3 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, good length delivery on the off-stump, drifts into Khushi who lunges to smother.
8.2 Sneh Rana to Kavisha Egodage, loopy delivery, full on the outside off, Kavisha lunges and drives it around covers for a sharp single.
8.1 Sneh Rana to Khushi Sharma, good length, turning sharply into Khushi, tucked it behind square on the on-side for a single.
Sneh Rana, right-arm off-break, comes into the attack

This match from here on becomes a mere formality unless UAE batters show some aggressive intent to score runs. Meanwhile, Smriti will look to bring in more spinners to get through the overs quickly