DCC Starlets
26/0 (1.4)
Current Run Rate: 14.18
DCS won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ronak Panoly *
22
8
5
0
275
Ahaan Fernandes
3
2
0
0
150
P'SHIP
26 (10)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Danish Qureshi *
0.4
0
8
0
12
 
0.6 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, 2 runs
0.5 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, Four
0.4 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, Four
0.3 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, no run
0.2 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, Four
0.1 Hazrat Luqman to RS Panoly, Four