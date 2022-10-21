Jason Holder is acting like a backbone for West Indies. He has shown great performance recently. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 inns and have 42 runs. A great choice for dream team.
2
Curtis Campher, another all rounder in Ireland team. He has smashed 72 runs in 32 balls recently. He can be a great support for Ireland in middle order.
3
Bowlers like Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Little play an important role in their respective team's bowling attack i.e., West Indies and Ireland. They are good options in death overs with wicket taking ability and have picked 6 wickets and 4 wickets respectively.
4
George Dockrell is an excellent batsman. He has scored consistently in the recent matches. He can give a fiery start to the team.
5
Hot Picks: Jason Holder, Curtis Campher
Safe Picks: Johnson Charles, George Dockrell
Stay Aways: Nicolas Pooran
Grand League Picks: Jason Holder, George Dockrell
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
West Indies
W
L
L
L
W
Ireland
W
L
W
L
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
WI
2-
1
IRE
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
WI
VS
IRE
10
Matches Played
10
2
Matches Won
4
143
Average Score
163
178/7
Highest Score
211/5
100/10
Lowest Score
95/5
WI
VS
IRE
2
Matches Played
2
1
Matches Won
1
135
Average Score
177
153/7
Highest Score
180/4
118/10
Lowest Score
174/7
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
West Indies
W
L
L
L
W
Ireland
W
L
W
L
L
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
West Indies won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.