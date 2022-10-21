Create
Current Run Rate: 0
Match scheduled to begin at 15:00 local time (04:00 GMT)
 
Pitch report!

Different pitch today. 60 meters is the short boundary on the leg-side. Nice looking playing surface but there are a bit of cracks with some dryness around. Teams might be able to rely on spin on this surface, reckons Carlos Brathwaite.
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain: After losing the first game it becomes like a win or die situation.
Nicholas Pooran, West Indies captain: We're going to bat first. It's a fresh pitch as well, there's a bit of sunshine around, we'd like to put some runs on the board and put some pressure on Ireland. We're coming off some really good momentum from the last game. Just need to continue what we've been doing and get better. We spoke as a batting group and bowling group as to what we need to do. We have discussed that the straight boundaries are massive here, so hitting the ball in the gap, hitting the ball straight, and running as hard as possible, every single run is vital. Brandon King is fit, he's in, Shamarh Brooks misses out..
Teams!

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk/c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy
Toss: West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat. 
It's toss time!
As for Ireland, Curtis Campher's heroics bailed them out against Scotland and saved them at the brink of elimination. In this win-or-go-home tie, the Irish will hope that some luck goes their way. Their batters will have the opportunity to put the pressure on the Windies bowlers early on with their ability to tackle pace but it won't be as straightforward.

On the bowling front, their spinners might have their say against a West Indies side that seems to struggle in the middle overs. If Andrew Balbirnie plays his cards right, his side could emerge victorious this morning. It's all to play for as far as both teams are concerned. For the neutral, it sets up this final day of the first round quite nicely. Toss and teams, not far away.
It has been a struggle for the West Indies batting unit in recent times. Nicholas Pooran will need to step up to the plate, as will the rest of his middle order, if his side are to get over the line today. Against an Ireland bowling unit that has blown hot and cold, they will want to put pressure on the the bowlers and be a bit more professional, responding to the rally cry of their head coach.

Alzarri Joseph was the star of the show with the ball in their win against Zimbabwe. Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder chipped in effectively with McCoy, Odean and Mayers chipping in from time to time. If the team tries to find a way to get Sheldon Cottrell back into the mix remains to be seen.
It's been an oddly similar campaign for both teams. West Indies were stunned by Scotland in their tournament opener while Zimbabwe trumped Ireland. With both these teams starting at the brink of elimination, they responded strongly to get over the line in the second match to keep their campaign alive.
First things first. There was a rain threat looming over this game but it seems like the weather has been corporating so far. Let's hope it stays that way! *fingers crossed*
Right. After nearly a week of exhillirating cricket, it all comes down to this. It's a virtual knockout for all four sides in Group B and to kick things off, it'll be the the two-time champions taking on Ireland. Who will book their place in the Super 12s? Let's find out! To take you through everything that unravels in this contest, it'll be myself (Pratyush Rohra), alongside my partner, Rajarshi Das.
"Oh, how the mighty have fallen", was the general sentiment around the West Indies after they lost their opening contest again Scotland on Monday. The head coach had labeled their performance against the Scots as "unprofessional" and it didn't seem to get any better against Zimbabwe a couple of days later. The two-time champions would have feared the worst - a first-round exit - halfway through their second contest until they found that spark. A spark they've been desperately searching for to inspire a change in fortunes.

Alzarri Joseph brought the heat to spearhead the bowling attack with some serious gas in his tank against Zimbabwe with the rest of the bowling unit contributing around him. Two mountain men in Jason Holder and Obed McCoy provided the Windies with attacking options alongside Akeal Hosein but fulfilling the quota of his fifth bowler has been a task that Nicholas Pooran has had to juggle carefully.

For all his all-rounding ability, Odean Smith isn't a consistent four-over option for the side and neither is Kyle Mayers. The two all-rounders have proved to be men with the golden arm on a few occasions, keeping their side in the hunt. The two guns are trusted with some responsibility at opposite ends of the batting order, with Mayers expected to set the tone up front while Odean can provide the finisher's touch at the death.

In the middle is where the Men in Maroon have left much to be desired. Shamarh Brooks has looked out of place in the lower middle order and the captain's lean run with the form hasn't helped the side in the absence of Hetmyer either. Evin Lewis has the pedigree to plug that hole in the side with Johnson Charles also showing glimpses of why he's trusted with his role at the top. Coming up against an Ireland lineup that knows its way around a familiar opposition.

Talking about the Irish, they too have been through a rollercoaster of emotions, much like their opponents. They were stunned by Zimbabwe in their opening contest and were staring at the brink of elimination for large parts of their second game against Scotland. It was Curtis Campher's heroics with the bat that got them over the line in what was their highest run chase in T20Is, which resulted in this group being thrown wide open.

Andrew Balbirnie's side has gone toe-to-toe with some of the top sides in recent times but there's still plenty to do for them to get on the right side of the results. It has to start at the top of the order with the captain and Paul Stirling needing to find a way to score runs at the top. There's enough firepower in the middle with the likes of Harry Tector, George Dockrell and Curtis Campher to accompany a batting unit that does bat fairly deep.

Ireland's bowling has blown hot and cold in this tournament with some of the bowlers still getting to grips with the conditions. Joshua Little certainly looked at home in these conditions while Mark Adair hasn't been too shabby either. The team is blessed with quite a few bowling options to give the captain that luxury but his choices have proved to be a mixed bag so far. In a virtual knockout contest, those fine margins and tight calls might prove to be the difference.

If this first round is only an appetizer for what's to come in the next month or so, we're in for quite a ride. After Sri Lanka and the Netherlands sealed their spot in the Super 12 yesterday, two teams from this group will join them soon. It's a direct knockout in both contests which means there's all to play for in these two matches, making an intriguing day of cricket for the neutral. Nothing better in sports than a win-or-go-home contest, is there? Well, buckle up, because we're in for double down! 