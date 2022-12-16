Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Lions won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

44/1 (5.5)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Ryan Rickelton
6
14
1
0
42

Not out

Joshua Richards
30
25
5
1
120

c GL Cloete b PE Kruger

Reeza Hendricks
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
8
(b 1, lb 0, nb 4, w 3)
TOTAL

(5.5 Ov, RR: 7.54)

44/1
6
1
Did not bat
Wiaan Mulder , Mitchell Van Buuren , Dominic Hendricks , Bjorn Fortuin , Evan Jones , Malusi Siboto , Sisanda Magala , Tladi Bokako
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Mbulelo Budaza
3
0
13
0
4.3
0
Nealan van Heerden
2
0
25
0
12.5
0
Gihahn Cloete
0.5
0
5
0
6
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Joshua Richards

c GL Cloete b PE Kruger

1-44
5.5
Playing XI
LIO vs KNGHT
Gihahn Cloete

Bat & Wk

Nathan Roux

Bat

Pite van Biljon

Bat

Jacques Snyman

Bat

Aubrey Swanepoel

Bat

Patrick Kruger

All

Patrick Botha

All

Alfred Mothoa

All

Mbulelo Budaza

Bowl

Nealan van Heerden

Bowl

Bench
Lutho Sipamla

 

Wandile Makwetu

 

Kagiso Rabada

 

Cameron Delport

 

Muhammad Manack

 

Codi Yusuf

 

Rassie van der Dussen

 

Temba Bavuma

 

Duanne Olivier

 

Ayavuya Myoli

 

Kagiso Rapulana

 

Tetelo Maphaka

 

Glen Adams

 

Liam Alder

 

Connor Esterhuizen

 

Josh Cobb

 

Raynard van Tonder

 

Matthew Kleinveldt

 

Isaac Dikgale

 

Migael Pretorius

 

Gerald Coetzee

 

Orapeleng Motlhoaring

 

Nhlakanipho Mpungose

 

Mbongiseni Mhlanga

 

Garnett Tarr

 

Lions
44/1 (5.5)
Current Run Rate: 7.54
LIO won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.