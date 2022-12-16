Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Lions
Knights
1.Ryan Rickelton
LIO
. WK
335
Runs
3 Matches
2.Patrick Botha
KNGHT
. ALL
157
Runs
4 Matches
3.Patrick Kruger
120
Runs
4.Evan Jones
LIO
. ALL
118
Runs
5.Reeza Hendricks
LIO
. BAT
87
Runs
1.Evan Jones
142.17
2.Malusi Siboto
LIO
. BOWL
115.79
3.Tladi Bokako
114.29
4.Ryan Rickelton
112.79
5.Aubrey Swanepoel
112.24
1.Sisanda Magala
10
Wkts
7
Wkts
3.Mbulelo Budaza
KNGHT
. BOWL
4.Aubrey Swanepoel
6
Wkts
5.Ryan Rickelton
5
Wkts
2 Matches
1.Bjorn Fortuin
3.94
4.01
3.Ryan Rickelton
4.53
4.80
5.Sisanda Magala
4.95
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
44/1 (5.5)
Not out
c GL Cloete b PE Kruger
(5.5 Ov, RR: 7.54)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
