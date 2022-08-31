Create
Oval Invincibles (Men)
23/3 (3.3)
Current Run Rate: 6.9
OVAL won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Will Jacks *
2
4
0
0
50
Sam Billings
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
1 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Josh Little *
1.2
0
4
2
3
 
3.2 Josh Little to Sam Billings, 1 run, inswinger full length, on the middle stump, Sam Billings plays flick, of the backfoot to square leg for 1 run
3.1 Josh Little to Jordan Cox, no run, Caught out!! inswinger full length, on the off stump, Jordan Cox plays flick, of the backfoot to the mid wicket where Tristan Stubbs completes catch. Gone.
2.5 RJ Gleeson to Jordan Cox, 2 runs, inswinger full length, on the middle stump, Jordan Cox plays flick, of the frontfoot to mid wicket for 2 run
2.4 RJ Gleeson to Jordan Cox, no run
2.4 RJ Gleeson to Jordan Cox, 1 wide, inswinger full length, outside the leg stump, Jordan Cox plays on the frontfoot, but ball was way too far and given wide by the umpire, but fails to act on ball.
2.3 RJ Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw, no run, Caught out!! inswinger full length, on the off stump, Rilee Rossouw plays flick, of the frontfoot to the mid wicket where Paul Walter completes catch. Gone.
2.2 RJ Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw, 2 runs, inswinger full length, outside off, Rilee Rossouw plays drive, of the frontfoot to cover for 2 run
2.1 RJ Gleeson to Rilee Rossouw, Four, full length, outside off Rilee Rossouw plays the along the ground drive, of the frontfoot to the cover for four
1.5 Josh Little to WG Jacks, no run, dot ball!! inswinger full length, outside off, Will Jacks plays of the frontfoot, but fails to act on ball.
1.4 Josh Little to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
1.3 Josh Little to WG Jacks, 1 run
1.2 Josh Little to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
1.1 Josh Little to Rilee Rossouw, no run, dot ball!! inswinger full length, on the off stump, Rilee Rossouw plays drive, of the frontfoot to back to bowler.
0.5 T Hartley to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
0.4 T Hartley to Rilee Rossouw, Four, off break full length, outside off Rilee Rossouw plays the along the ground drive, of the frontfoot to the cover for four
0.3 T Hartley to WG Jacks, 1 run, off break full length, on the middle stump, Will Jacks plays flick, of the backfoot to mid wicket for 1 run
0.2 T Hartley to Rilee Rossouw, 1 run
0.1 T Hartley to Rilee Rossouw, Four, off break good length, on the middle stump Rilee Rossouw plays the along the ground pull, of the backfoot to the square leg for four