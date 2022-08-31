Stadium
Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch
Pace-friendly track with some help available for spinners
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Sam Curran is in excellent form, he scored a total of 168 runs at a strike rate of 132.28 so far in this series and picked up 8 wickets as well. Sam Curran undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Philip Salt is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He has scored a total of 294 runs at an average of 49.00 with the strike rate of 155.55 so far in this series.
3
Paul Walter (9W) and Tom Hartley (9W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Oval Invincible's beat Manchester Originals by nine runs at the Kia Oval in last season’s tournament
5
Hot Picks: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Paul Walter, Tristan Stubbs
GL Picks: Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby
Risky Picks: Peter Hatzoglou, Tom Curran, Ashton Turner
Stay aways: Sam Billings