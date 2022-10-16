Be the first one to comment on this story
Mumbai
Vidarbha
MUM . BAT
218 Runs
3 Matches
MUM . BAT
108 Runs
3 Matches
MUM . BAT
75 Runs
3 Matches
VID . WK
60 Runs
3 Matches
VID . WK
57 Runs
3 Matches
MUM . ALL
242.86
3 Matches
MUM . BAT
203.74
3 Matches
MUM . BAT
187.50
3 Matches
VID . WK
183.87
3 Matches
VID . ALL
158.06
1 Match
MUM . BOWL
7 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Tanush Kotian
MUM . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Shams Mulani
MUM . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
MUM . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
VID . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
VID . BOWL
5.50
3 Matches
2.Aditya Sarwate
VID . ALL
5.65
3 Matches
MUM . BOWL
5.83
3 Matches
VID . BOWL
5.91
3 Matches
MUM . BOWL
6.36
3 Matches
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
