Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Vidarbha won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
MUM vs VID
Hardik Tamore

Bat & Wk

Prithvi Shaw

Bat

Sarfaraz Khan

Bat

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bat

Sairaj Patil

Bat

Shivam Dube

All

Shams Mulani

All

Aman Hakim Khan

All

Dhawal Kulkarni

Bowl

Tushar Deshpande

Bowl

Tanush Kotian

Bowl

Bench
Current Run Rate: 0
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.