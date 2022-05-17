×
Match Details
Match
Match 2
Nepal Women vs Uganda Women 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
17 May, 12:45 PM IST
Venue
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Kirtipur
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Jyoti Pandey
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Rita Musamali
Player Image Bindu Rawal
Player Image Leona Babirye
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Consylate Aweko
Player Image Kabita Kunwar
Player Image Kabita Joshi
Player Image Sarah Akiteng
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Rubina Chhetry
Player Image Indu Barma
Player Image Janet Mbabazi
captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Janet Mbabazi
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Indu Barma
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Jyoti Pandey
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Franklin Najjumba
Player Image Rita Musamali
Player Image Bindu Rawal
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Consylate Aweko
Player Image Kabita Kunwar
Player Image Sabnam Rai
Player Image Kabita Joshi
captain icon
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Rubina Chhetry
Player Image Indu Barma
Player Image Janet Mbabazi
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Kabita Joshi
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Rubina Chhetry
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

102/5

2nd Innings

90/9

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Nepal Women
Uganda Women
Match starts in
Starts 17 May 2022, 12:45 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

