Toss Update- New York Striker's won the toss and elected to field.

Be the first one to comment on this story
New York Strikers
Morrisville Samp Army
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
NYS . BAT
205 Runs
7 Matches
NYS . WK
174 Runs
7 Matches
MSA . WK
169 Runs
7 Matches
MSA . ALL
136 Runs
7 Matches
NYS . BAT
115 Runs
7 Matches
MSA . ALL
261.11
7 Matches
NYS . ALL
222.86
7 Matches
NYS . BOWL
220.00
7 Matches
MSA . ALL
208.33
4 Matches
MSA . BAT
194.74
7 Matches
MSA . ALL
11 Wkts
7 Matches
NYS . BOWL
10 Wkts
7 Matches
NYS . BOWL
7 Wkts
5 Matches
NYS . BOWL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
MSA . ALL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
NYS . BAT
5.50
7 Matches
MSA . BOWL
5.50
1 Match
NYS . BOWL
6.36
7 Matches
NYS . BOWL
7.25
2 Matches
NYS . BOWL
8.00
5 Matches
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.