Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Devon Conway(24 T20I-744 runs) could just manage 36 runs in the previous match but has a good record in this format and can be a good captaincy pick.
2
Tim Southee(96 T20I-115 wickets) is the leading wicket taker for New Zealand in this format. Considering he will open the bowling and also bowl the death overs,he could be a good fantasy pick.
3
Nurul Hasan(38 T20I-375 runs) is batting lower down the order and with plenty of better options in the keepers section you can ignore him for this match.
4
Shakib Al Hasan missed the previous game due to injury and he might miss out once again . So wait until toss happens if you want to include him in your fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks :D Conway,T Boult,G Phillips
Risky Picks:K Williamson,T Southee,F Allen
Stay away :D Cleaver
Grand League Captaincy Picks:T Southee,F Allen,M Hossain