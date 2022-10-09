Create
Bangladesh
12/1 (1.3)
Current Run Rate: 8
NZ won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz *
5
4
1
0
125
Nazmul Hossain Shanto
7
5
0
0
140
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tim Southee *
0.3
0
7
1
14
 
A simple catch for Adam Milne. Mehidy Hasan Miraz tried to clear the infield but it struck him high on the bat. 
1.4 Tim Southee to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, OUT! CHIPPED IT STRAIGHT TO MID-ON AND GONE! Southee spots Mehidy charging down the track and backing away, follows the batter, spoons it straight to the fielder and has to go.
1.3 Tim Southee to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, good length delivery, shaping in on the fourth stump, Mehidy presses and opens the blade taps it to the cover fielder.
1.2 Tim Southee to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, FOUR! What just happened? Bracewell doesn't pick that one at all. Mehidy leans and spoons that one straight to Bracewell at covers, guess, the sun was in the way, goes past him and runs to the first boundary of the game.
1.1 Tim Southee to Najmul Hossain Shanto, alright, signs of intent from Shanto, he charges down the track and launches it over the mid-on fielder, no timing and the stuck into the turf at long-on, they come back for another three in the end.
An impressive start from Trent Boult. A bit of swing on offer and Boult will try to exploit the conditions. Tim Southee, right arm medium fast bowler will share the new ball with Boult. 
1
overs
5 /0 score
1
0
1
0
0
3
runs
cricket bat icon Nazmul Hossain Shanto *
4 (4)
cricket bat icon Mehidy Hasan Miraz
1 (2)
cricket ball icon Trent Boult
0 /5
0.6 Trent Boult to Najmul Hossain Shanto, length delivery and slanted into Shanto, manages to clip it well over the square-leg region, they scamper through for the third in the end.
0.5 Trent Boult to Najmul Hossain Shanto, length delivery, shaping in on the stumps and right on the money, Shanto right behind the line and keeps it out.
0.4 Trent Boult to Najmul Hossain Shanto, full this time and shaping in on the fifth stump, Shanto lunges and blunts it into the off-side for no run.
0.3 Trent Boult to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, full and shaping back into Mehidy on the middle and leg, leans and clipped it down to fine-leg for one.
0.2 Trent Boult to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, touch too straight, length delivery into Mehidy, then strays down the leg-side, not called a wide though, strange! Mehidy is certainly not happy.
0.1 Trent Boult to Najmul Hossain Shanto, EDGED AND SAFE! Second slip would've gobbled it up. length delivery into Shanto, nipping away on the outside off, Shanto goes chasing that one and takes a thick outside edge, runs to third-man for a single.
We are about to start. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, RHB is set to open the innings with Najmul Hossain Shanto, LHB. Trent Boult, left arm fast medium bowler to start witgh the new ball. 
Pitch Report with Craig McMillan and Shane Bond: There's even covering of grass, it should play pretty well even throughout. It looks more like a test match day 1 surface, good conditions, it's a beauty of a wicket.
New Zealand have bolstered their bowling attack as Adam Milne comes in place of Blair Tickner. Bangladesh make plenty of tinkering, they bring back their star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, with him they have Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam come back into the side.
Team News!

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allenl, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Toss: New Zealand won the toss and have opted to bowl first!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the match number 3 of the Tri-Series as New Zealand go up against Bangladesh here in Christchurch. New Zealand will be looking to bounce against struggling Bangladesh to make their mark on the points table.. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Arya as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!
Need a bit of help with your fantasy teams? Cannot decide which player to bench and which player to include for the contest? Fret not, scroll down a little, read the fantasy article compiled by your Sportskeeda's very own reliable team and get going!