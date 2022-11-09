Stadium
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Pitch
Bowling friendly pitch with some help available for spinners
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1
Devon Conway is a deadly opener of NZ. He has shown some great performances in the T20 series. He has amassed 124 runs in 4 inns. He can be a player to consider for fantasy team.
2
Shadab Khan is an exceptional all rounder of PAK team. He has done wonders in both batting as well as bowling. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in 5 inns. He can a game changer for PAK.
3
Another all rounder of NZ is Mitchell Santner. He has picked a total of 8 wickets in 4 inns. He is a consistent bowler with ability to do both bowling and batting.
4
Glenn Philips is a fantasy player in the NZ team. He has supported the team whenever needed. He has amassed 195 runs in 4 inns. A player to consider for fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks: Glenn Phillips, Shan Masood
Safe Picks: Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner
Stay Aways: Babar Azam
Grand League Picks: Glenn Phillips, Shadab Khan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)