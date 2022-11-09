Create
New Zealand
6/1 (1.2)
Current Run Rate: 4.5
NZ won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Devon Conway *
1
3
0
0
33
Kane Williamson
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
2 (5)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Naseem Shah *
0.2
0
0
0
0
 
1.2 Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, back of a length delivery just outside off stump. Conway gets up on his toes and plonks the ball into the off side towards backward point
1.1 Naseem Shah to Devon Conway, OH! Length delivery in the channel that nips away a shade. Conway goes feeling for it and sees the ball sneak past the outside edge
A slip is in place
Naseem Shah, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
It's an eventful start at the SCG and there was enough movement on offer for the seamer to pose some questions of the New Zealand batters. It'll be interesting to see if Pakistan shuffle their bowling pack around a little bit to take advantage of some match-ups. Haris Rauf against Devon Conway is the one to keep an eye out on.  
1
overs
6 /1 score
4
0
W
1
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Kane Williamson *
1 (2)
cricket bat icon Devon Conway
1 (1)
cricket ball icon Shaheen Afridi
1 /6
0.6 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Kane Williamson, length delivery angled across the batter just outside off stump. Williamson has a long, hard look at it before letting it go through to the keeper
0.5 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Devon Conway, length delivery in the channel just outside off stump. Conway presses forward and tips the ball down the ground before haring across to the other end
Two slips in place for Conway
0.4 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Kane Williamson, length delivery on leg stump. Williamson comes half forward and tucks the ball off his pads towards square leg for a single
No slip in place
Kane Williamson, RHB, comes to the crease
It was a battle that lasted for just three balls but it was a thrill-a-minute battle between Shaheen and Allen. It's the bowler who has the last laugh. The Kiwis are pegged back early!
Shaheen Afridi draws first blood! Allen reviews again but this time he might not be so lucky. He shuffled a long way across his stumps and that might be his undoing on that occasion.
0.3 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Finn Allen, HUGE APPEAL AGAIN AND GIVEN AGAIN! Full delivery on leg stump that swerves into the batter late (surprise, surprise). This time, Allen walks across his stumps and then cuts himself off. He can't access the ball as it thuds into the front pad. Erasmus raises his finger a lot quicker this time, but Allen decides to go upstairs! This looked a lot closer, though. No bat involved and Ball Tracking shows that the ball would have smashed into the stumps! Shaheen magic at the SCG!
Finn Allen lbw b Shaheen Afridi 4 (3b, 1x4, 0x6)
Umpire Marais Erasmus gave himself some thinking time before raising the finger. Not sure if it's pitched in line but that might not matter after all since there is an inside edge. Manic start at the 'G!
0.2 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Finn Allen, HUGE APPEAL! AND GIVEN! OVERTURNED BY DRS! DRAMA AT THE SCG! Very full delivery on leg stump that curves into the batter very late. Allen falls over a touch and then plays all around it as the ball goes past the bat and smashes into the pads. Erasmus has plenty of time to think about it before eventually raising his finger. There could be a bit of bat involved! Yes, that is the case! Massive inside edge and Allen survives!
Finn Allen wastes no time to take on Shaheen! There was a CricViz stat going around that Finn Allen attacks 94% of the deliveries that are pitched up.
0.1 Shaheen Shah Afridi to Finn Allen, FOUR! SHOT! Half-volley on off stump that might have shaped in just a touch. Allen does not care, though, and drills it past mid on for four
The Pakistan team are in a huddle with Babar Azam leading the talk team as the two New Zealand openers, Finn Allen and Devon Conway stride out to open the batting. No surprise to see Shaheen Afridi take the new ball. A slip is in place. The countdown is done for Allen. Let's play!