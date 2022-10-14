Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
1
Mohammad Rizwan is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He has scored a total of 167 runs at an average of 55.66 with a strike rate of 123.7 so far in this series, Mohammad Rizwan undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this fantasy cricket.
2
Mohammad Nawaz is in excellent form, he has picked up 5 wickets so far in this series and he can add valuable fantasy points from his batting skills as well.
3
Mohammad Wasim (7W) and Tim Southee (7W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other New Zealand won the game by 9 Wickets.
5
Hot Picks: D Conway, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz
Risky Picks: Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah
Stay away: Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jimmy Neesham
Grand League Captain Picks: Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Michael Bracewell
