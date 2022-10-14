Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
New Zealand
13/1 (1.2)
Current Run Rate: 9.75
PAK won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Devon Conway *
0
1
0
0
0
Kane Williamson
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
1 (1)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Haris Rauf *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
1.2 Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, good length delivery on leg stump, no room to work with as Conway hops back and stabs it into the pitch
1.2 Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, WIDE! Spills a full one down leg past Conway's flick and Haris must reload
1.1 Haris Rauf to Devon Conway, pitched up around the line of off stump, Conway holds his ground and crunches a drive straight to cover
Haris Rauf, right arm fast, comes into the attack.
Kane Williamson, RHB, comes to the crease.
Allen is on the charge here, a few shimmies down the ground and got 3 boundaries. But Naseem Shah with a great comeback and gets the wicket of Allen. Reaches out for the shot and hits it straight to the fielder.
1
overs
12 /1 score
0
4
0
4
4
W
runs
cricket bat icon Finn Allen *
12 (6)
cricket ball icon Naseem Shah
1 /12
0.6 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, OUT! NASEEM STRIKES BACK! He loves it alright! Good length delivery outside the off stump that doesn't really sit up even as Allen hangs back and flat-bats it off the toe-end of the blade. Picks out cover instead as he lunges forward to pouch a sitter and that brings a real action-packed opening over to a close.
0.5 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR MORE! This is some start from Allen! Predicts the fuller one in advance and steps out as Naseem takes pace off. Allen takes it on the full and controls a drive through the gap along the covers for four
0.4 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! HE'S ON THE CHARGE! Quite literally at that, as he steps down the track and cracks this length delivery outside off stump up and over mid-off to send it into the fence after a few bounces
0.3 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, good length delivery with room outside the off stump, Allen stands tall and punches it to cover, no run
0.2 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, FOUR! THUMPED! Gives the charge and steps down the track to hammer this short of a length delivery on off stump flat and wide of mid-on to send it rocketing to the fence
0.1 Naseem Shah to Finn Allen, starts with a back of a length delivery outside off stump but it doesn't quite sit up. Allen cuts towards cover
Alright then. Out come the players and the umpires. The buck stops here - no looking back for both New Zealand and Pakistan as they gear up for one final time this series.

Finn Allen, RHB and Devon Conway, LHB open the batting for the Blackcaps. Naseem Shah with the new ball for Pakistan.
A milestone game for Tim Southee. New Zealand's vice-captain is playing his 100th T20I today!
The players from both teams are making their way out to the middle for the national anthems. It'll be Pakistan's anthem first, followed by that of New Zealand.
Right then. It's time for all you fantasy players to head over here and get cracking with your combinations. Do make use of our expert advice for the same.
Right then. Pakistan have opted to go with their stronger suit of chasing despite the pitch being in use for the third straight day. Haris Rauf is back in the XI with Mohammad Hasnain making way while New Zealand have made a couple of changes with skipper Kane Williamson and Blair Tickner coming in for Martin Guptill and Adam Milne.
Lineups:

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah