Stadium
Allan Border Field, Brisbane, Brisbane
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Reeza Hendricks is in good form currently. He has shown some great stats in the T20 cricket. In his recent T20 series against Ireland, he scored 116 runs in 2 inns. A player to watch out for in fantasy team.
2
NZ openers Martin Guptill (47 M, 2586 runs) and Devon Conway (26 M, 926 runs) are obvious choices in NZ batting lineup. They have good form in T20 cricket.
3
Aiden Markram (26 M, 780 runs, 6 wkts) is also a great all rounder in the SA playing 11. He has shown great support in SA's weak batting and also has good hold in his bowling. He is the current best for SA.
4
Bowlers like Rabada (48 M, 54 wkts) and Trent Boult (50 M, 66 wkts) produce their best bowling efforts and are best bowler picks for death overs.
5
Hot Picks: Reeza Hendricks, Devon Conway
Safe Picks: Martin Guptill, Mitchell Santner, Quinton De Cock
Stay Aways: Heinrich Klaasen
Grand League Picks: Reeza Hendricks, Devon Conway
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)