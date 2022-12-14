Be the first one to comment on this story
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Suzie Bates
NZ-W
. BAT
93
Runs
1 Match
2.Nigar Sultana
BD-W
. WK
73
Runs
3.Maddy Green
NZ-W
. WK
59
Runs
4.Sharmin Akhter
BD-W
. BAT
29
Runs
5.Lata Mondal
BD-W
. ALL
22
Runs
1.Marufa Akter
BD-W
. BOWL
200.00
2.Ritu Moni
166.67
3.Suzie Bates
102.20
4.Sophie Devine
NZ-W
. ALL
87.50
5.Maddy Green
84.29
1.Jess Kerr
NZ-W
. BOWL
4
Wkts
2.Jahanara Alam
2
Wkts
3.Fran Jonas
1
Wkt
2.30
1 Match
4.00
4.67
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.