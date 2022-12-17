Be the first one to comment on this story
New Zealand Women
Bangladesh Women
1.Suzie Bates
NZ-W
. BAT
102
Runs
2 Matches
2.Nigar Sultana
BD-W
. WK
92
Runs
3.Maddy Green
NZ-W
. WK
59
Runs
4.Ritu Moni
BD-W
. ALL
47
Runs
5.Lata Mondal
25
Runs
1.Marufa Akter
BD-W
. BOWL
128.57
2.Nahida Akter
100.00
3.Suzie Bates
90.27
4.Sophie Devine
NZ-W
. ALL
84.62
5.Maddy Green
84.29
1.Jess Kerr
NZ-W
. BOWL
5
Wkts
2.Fran Jonas
3
Wkts
2 Matches
3.Jahanara Alam
2
Wkts
4.Hannah Rowe
1
Wkt
1 Match
5.Hayley Jensen
2.39
2.Hannah Rowe
3.38
3.Fran Jonas
4.00
4.Jahanara Alam
4.13
4.46
W
L
13/0 (4.1)
Not out
(4.1 Ov, RR: 3.12)
