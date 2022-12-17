Create
Bangladesh Women won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

13/0 (4.1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sophie Devine  *
8
11
1
0
72

Not out

Suzie Bates
4
14
0
0
28

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(4.1 Ov, RR: 3.12)

13/0
1
0
Did not bat
Molly Penfold , Hannah Rowe , Maddy Green , Jessica McFadyen , Amelia Kerr , Lauren Down , Hayley Jensen , Jess Kerr , Fran Jonas
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Jahanara Alam
2.1
0
4
0
1.9
0
Marufa Akter
2
0
9
0
4.5
1
Playing XI
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.