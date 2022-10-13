Create
BAN won the toss and elected to bat
 
It's time for all you fantasy players to hop over here and get cracking with your permutations and combinations. Do make use of our expert advice for the same!
Right then. Bangladesh have opted to make first use of a used pitch and have made a couple of changes with Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud replacing Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain. Still no sign of Mustafizur Rahman though!

As for Pakistan, they've made a solitary change with Shahnawaz Dahani making way for Mohammad Hasnain. Clear signs of Haris Rauf being rested ahead of the summit clash against New Zealand tomorrow.
Lineups:

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Toss:

Bangladesh have won the toss and elect to bat first.
It's time for the final game of the Round-robin phase of this tri-nation series and while the finalists have been decided, there's still plenty to play for ahead of the T20 World Cup. Hello and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Match 6 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Calling the action as it unfolds will be Pratyush Rohra and I (Sooryanarayanan Sesha). While we await news from the toss and the playing XIs, you can ponder over our preview by scrolling below!
Right then. Bangladesh tried hard against New Zealand on Wednesday but were simply overpowered by a highly professional and clinical Blackcaps outfit. That result has deemed this contest between the Tigers and Pakistan inconsequential in the scheme of things as far as this series is concerned. However, despite the finalists being decided (New Zealand and Pakistan, in case you were wondering), no T20I can be considered a dead rubber with the T20 World Cup just days away, can it?

Hence, Thursday presents both these Asian rivals another opportunity at seeing where they stand ahead of the big event. Remember, the two teams will also draw the battle lines next month at the Adelaide Oval and a psychological edge would do neither of them any harm.

At the moment, the odds are heavily stacked in favor of Pakistan and there are no two ways about it. A superior bowling unit and a batting lineup that generally finds ways to do enough mean that Bangladesh have a task and then some in usurping their opponents. Of course, the fact that they have nothing to lose in terms of this series at least could see them let their hair down and come out meaning business.

Mind you, there were signs of that on Thursday during their chase of a massive 209. Litton Das batted with intent in the Powerplay and Soumya Sarkar and skipper Shakib Al Hasan only took it higher by a few notches. Having crossed the 50-run mark inside the Powerplay and finding themselves on course for a decent chunk of the chase, it should come as a shot in the arm for what has been an underperforming batting unit.

The support cast featuring Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain and Nurul Hasan would want to string together substantial contributions to only enhance that notion and not deem it an aberration. There could be a couple of changes too with Shakib suggesting that the team is trying out a lot of players to zero in on their best composition ahead of the World Cup. The same can be said about their bowling unit as well, with Mohammad Saifuddin impressing at the death on Thursday, although they might want to give Mustafizur Rahman a go having benched him for a couple of games.

Pakistan enter this contest on the back of a thumping at the hands of the Kiwis but with the summit clash coming up less than 24 hours post the conclusion of this contest, they might just rest one or two of their key components. One can wax lyrical and still not get enough of their stellar bowling unit and needless to say, it is the batting that will come under the scanner again.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan inevitably find themselves in the midst of that discussion at the end of just about every other game. When they're on song, there's no stopping the duo but when they start slow, they do have to play catch-up. And the lack of contributions from their middle-order hasn't helped their cause either, although Asif Ali spending some time out in the middle a couple of days ago would come as a plus point.

This contest, therefore, has a lot riding on it in terms of smoothening out the rough edges. Bangladesh have far too many of them at the moment and a win alone won't see their problems solved for good. Yet, it would definitely serve as a much-needed confidence booster ahead of the T20 World Cup. Much the same for Pakistan, who, like their opponents, have had games coming thick and fast, but will know that this is one of the last remaining opportunities for some of their players to nail down a permanent spot in the XI.

With this as the context and so much to look forward to, we can't really complain or dub this a dead-rubber now, can we?