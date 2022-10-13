Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
1.Mohammad Wasim
PAK
. BOWL
1
Mohammad Rizwan is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He has scored a total of 98 runs at an average of 49.00 with a strike rate of 124.05 so far in this series, Mohammad Rizwan undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this fantasy cricket.
2
Mohammad Nawaz is in excellent form, he has picked up 4 wickets so far in this series and he can add valuable fantasy points from his batting skills as well.
3
Mohammad Wasim (5W) and Mohammad Saifuddin (2W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Pakistan won the game by 21 runs.
5
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan
Risky Picks: Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Glenn Phillips
Stay aways: Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed
GL Picks: Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)