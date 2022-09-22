Create
England
199/5 (20)
Pakistan
13/0 (1.1)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 9.93
PAK need 187 runs in 18.5 remaining overs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Babar Azam *
2
2
0
0
100
Mohammad Rizwan
11
5
2
0
220
P'SHIP
13 (7)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Liam Dawson *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
Liam Dawson, slow left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
An extremely brisk start from Pakistan! Ahead of the required rate already! The Pakistan openers don't possess brute force but they can time the ball too well through the gap, and that is exactly what Rizwan did, twice!
1
overs
12 /0 score
2
4
0
4
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Mohammad Rizwan
11 (5)
cricket bat icon Babar Azam *
1 (1)
cricket ball icon David Willey
0 /12
0.6 David Willey to Babar Azam, on the pads this time, Babar comfortably flicks it away to deep square leg to get his innings underway
0.5 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, trying to dig it in short this time, hurrying onto Rizwan as he mistimes his pull to deep square leg for one
0.4 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! SHOT! Good length delivery but it's a touch straight. Rizwan waits on it before delightfully flicking it through mid-wicket for another boundary 
0.3 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, good length delivery in the channel outside off, Rizwan pushes it into the covers, no run
0.2 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Short but not that wide. However, Rizwan's manufactured some room by backing away a touch and scything it through backward point for four
0.1 David Willey to Mohammad Rizwan, back of a good length on the middle and leg-stump line, Rizwan nudges it through mid-wicket to get off the mark with a couple 
Welcome back! We are now ready for the run-chase. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have made their way to the crease, Rizwan is on strike, and he'll face David Willey first up!
Ben Duckett: It's really about matchups. The left-arm spinner and leg spinner are mine, so I attacked them to try and get us into a good position. We were looking at around 160 at one stage but Mo's blitz got us to a great score. (Playing spin) That's something I do that back home and that's my role in the team. It's a good score. We're happy with where we're at. Small boundaries here, so we will have to bowl well and keep taking wickets. (PSL experience helping) I only played a couple of games but being here and seeing the lads do well, I know that there's value for runs. If you hit the gap, you will get four. So yeah, it did help that I have been here before. 
Innings break:

England 199/5 (20 Overs)
Moeen Ali 55*(23) | Ben Duckett 43(22)
Haris Rauf 2/30 (4) | Shahnawaz Dahani 2/37 (4)

Pakistan need 200 runs to win from 20 overs at 10 runs per over

Despite anything that was thrown at them, they looked to score freely from the start, weren't too conservative at any stage of the innings, and England eventually get to a challenge-worthy score! Philip Salt and Alex Hales tried their best to go after the Pakistan bowlers straightaway, they weren't able to get a flourishing start as per their standards but they still managed to eke the runs out in a juffy! Both the openers enjoyed their fair share of luck, scoring boundaries off thick edges at times, and they put up over 40 for the first wicket.

Shahnawaz Dahani clattered the stumps of Hales and Dawid Malan off successive balls to give Pakistan an opening in the game. Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz bowled mostly throughout the middle-overs, trying to keep the runs down. Ben Duckett, though, had other ideas, and good balls from the spinners were also dispatched to the fence with sweep shots on either side of the wicket by the current Nottinghamshire cricketer. 

Once Philip Salt and Ben Duckett fell in succession, the latter playing one sweep too many, England had a fresh pair out in the middle. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali, though, were determined to give England a more than decent finish, and they proceeded to bring up a fifty-run partnership in next to no time! While Harry Brook looked the part pulling those 140 kmph deliveries from the Pakistan pacers over the stands at deep square, Moeen Ali nailed every opportunity he got to execute the slog sweep. The England skipper hit some truly towering sixes, and after Brook departed, he took the responsibility of closing the innings out in sumptuous style! Pakistan need 200 to level the series, the chase is now underway!
The England skipper gets a half-century off 23 balls to end the innings! This is the second fastest T20I half-century by an England batter against Pakistan! They missed the 200-run mark by a whisker, but they have set the hosts a target of the same!
20
overs
199 /5 score
2
3nb
1
0
1
6
6
runs
cricket bat icon Moeen Ali *
55 (23)
cricket bat icon Sam Curran
10 (8)
cricket ball icon Mohammad Hasnain
0 /51
19.6 Mohammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali, SIX! FIFTY FOR THE ENGLAND CAPTAIN! Trying to dig it in short but it's just sat up nicely for Moeen to stand and deliver. Smokes this over mid-wicket to clear the ropes and bring up the second fastest half-century for an England batter against Pakistan. Courtesy of that blitz, England end their innings on 199/5.
19.5 Mohammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali, SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! That's in the slotsville, asking to be hit. Moeen holds his shape, clearing his front leg to wallop it over deep mid-wicket for a 101m maximum!
19.4 Mohammad Hasnain to Sam Curran, a touch short on the off-stump line, Curran pulls it towards long-on and takes thesingle on offer
19.3 Mohammad Hasnain to Sam Curran, AH! On the good length at the middle and off-stump line, Curran shuffles a long way across for an attempted heave behind square but he failed to connect, no run
19.2 Mohammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali, nails the wide yorker on the free hit, Moeen carves it out to deep point but it's only a single there
19.2 Mohammad Hasnain to Moeen Ali, pace on this time as he digs it in short, hurrying onto the batter. Moeen is late on his pull, miscuing it towards long-on. The ball barely trickles past the 30-yard circle to allow the batters to pinch two. No ball!  