Stadium
National Stadium, Karachi, Karachi
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with some help available for spinners
Playing XI
Lineups out
Mohammad Rizwan is in outrageous form since Asia Cup (7 inns, 349 runs). His contribution of 68 runs off 46 balls in the series opener showed his good batting form. He can be a great pick for a fantasy team.
Philip Salt is a hard-hitting opener, who is always ready to take the bowlers from the word go. He batted really well in the Hundred series (10 M, 353 runs). He can be an impactful pick for any fantasy team.
Alex Hales (61 M, 1697 runs) has finally made his comeback to the national side. He scored a winning knock of 53 runs in just 40 balls which helped England with a stable start. He is a pick-worthy player for the fantasy team.
Bowlers like Luke Wood and Usman Qadir are great death bowlers for their respective teams. Wood picked 3 wickets while Qadir picked 2 wickets in the last match being top wicket takers for their respective teams.
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan
Safe Picks: Philip Salt, Moeen Ali
Stay Aways: Khushdil Shah
Grand League Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales