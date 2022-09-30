Create
Pakistan
169/6 (20)
England
33/0 (2)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 7.61
ENG need 137 runs in 18.0 remaining overs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Alex Hales *
11
4
1
1
275
Philip Salt
21
8
3
1
262
P'SHIP
33 (12)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shahnawaz Dahani *
1
0
22
0
22
 
1.5 Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, SIX! BOOM! This is supreme hitting from the England openers. Touch fuller on the outside off, Hales gets underneath that and POWERS it over deep covers for a maximum.
1.5 Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, WIDE! Short on the wide of off-stump, Hales moves across off-stump to cut it hard but misses, Aleem signals that a wide.
1.4 Shahnawaz Dahani to Alex Hales, FOUR! TOP SHOT! These two are making the most of the fielding restrictions here. Back of a length on the outside off, Hales punches it into the turf, goes in the gap and runs away to pick out the ropes at deep point.
1.3 Shahnawaz Dahani to Phil Salt, OH! That's a good stop from Babar at mid-off, Salt creams another one and that was heading down to boundary too but Babar dives to his left and gets a hand to it and stops, they take a single.
1.2 Shahnawaz Dahani to Phil Salt, SIX! BANG! England are off to a flier here. Short into Salt, swivels and PUMMELS it over fine-leg fence for a maximum.
1.1 Shahnawaz Dahani to Phil Salt, FOUR! That's a great shot, Salt is just picking his spots nicely here. Length delivery on the off-stump, Salt presses and punched it down the ground, wide of mid-off to his right and runs away to pick out the ropes.
Shahnawaz Dahani will share the new ball. Right-arm fast, over the stumps.
Salt was on the charge right from the word go. He understands that they need to make the most of the powerplay on this surface. It's a good start to the chase for England.
1
overs
11 /0 score
4
0
4
1
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon Philip Salt *
10 (5)
cricket bat icon Alex Hales
1 (1)
cricket ball icon Mohammad Nawaz
0 /11
0.6 Mohammad Nawaz to Phil Salt, shuffles inside the crease a lot, Salt gets into position in the end for the length delivery and drilled it down to long-on for another single.
0.5 Mohammad Nawaz to Alex Hales, length delivery on the stumps, Hales lunges and pushes it down to long-off for one more.
0.4 Mohammad Nawaz to Phil Salt, fires the full delivery on stumps, Salt yorks himself as he drills it down to long-off for a single.
0.3 Mohammad Nawaz to Phil Salt, FOUR! Goes wide of mid-on this time cleverly. Salt knew that he had to hit it wide and drags the length delivery away and picks up another boundary.
0.2 Mohammad Nawaz to Phil Salt, length delivery on the middle and leg, Salt presses and whipped it straight to mid-on.
0.1 Mohammad Nawaz to Phil Salt, OH MY! FOUR! Almost a wicket of the first ball for Nawaz. Salt rocks back to cut, that skews off the outside edge, goes just wide of the diving short third-man fielder to his right, runs away and picks out the ropes.
The players are back out in the middle. Phil Salt, RHB, and Alex Hales, RHB, will open the batting for England. It will be Mohammad Nawaz to start off the proceedings for the hosts. Left-arm orthodox, round the stumps.
Sam Curran: Cricket so far has been great, love playing in Pakistan in front of huge crowd and hopefully we can make it 3-3. We just wanted to be unpredictable in the middle overs, used our bouncers effectively, we never know, in Australia it might be different. The wicket got a bit better in the end, ball is getting wet and it's going to be a tricky chase on our hands. We bowled our yorkers in the end, it was difficult to handle the ball as it was wet, they scored good right at the end, hopefully we can chase this total down.
Pakistan 169/6 (20 overs) | Babar Azam 87*(59), Iftikhar Ahmed 31(21) | Sam Curran 2/26 (4), David Willey 2/32 (4)

Well, then. It was once again a Babar Azam show for Pakistan. He was steady for the most part of that innings, going just over a run a ball. But he pressed on the gas at the end and provided the finishing touches to the innings. It was a fabulous knock from the Pakistan skipper on this track.

Mohammad Haris, who came into the side for Mohammad Rizwan, went for a lot of shots early without much success and fell to Gleeson. Shan Masood followed soon after and Pakistan were off to a shaky start. Haider Ali gave Babar some company for a while, but it was the partnership between Iftikhar and Babar that gave Pakistan some momentum in the middle.

Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for England. He utilized the conditions well, bowling into the surface and changing his pace up. He picked up two wickets in his spell, conceding just over 6 runs an over. Reece Topley was miserly for the most part of his spell, until he conceded 19 runs off the final over of the innings. 

The track hasn't been a road to bat on, but the dew has started to settle in. which is certainly going to make batting a bit easier as the game progresses. Pakistan pacers have done a brilliant job of defending totals of late. Can they repeat that feat? Or can England come out on top tonight? Stay tuned to find out. We will be back in less than ten minutes.
That is some finish from Pakistan! 19 runs from the final over propel their score to an excellent one under the conditions.