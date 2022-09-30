Stadium
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Lahore
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Mohammad Rizwan is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He is the top run scorer in this series so far with a total of 325 runs at an average of 78.75. Mohammad Rizwan undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
Moeen Ali is a valuable fantasy pick, he has scored a total of 142 runs at a Strike Rate of 159.55 and he can add valuable fantasy points from his bowling skills as well.
Mark Wood (6W) and Haris Rauf (8W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other Pakistan won the game by 6 runs.
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz
Risky Picks: Chris Woakes, Aamir Jamal, Asif Ali
Stay aways: Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali
GL Picks: Alex Hales, Philip Salt