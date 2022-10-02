Create
England
148/3 (14.3)
Current Run Rate: 10.21
PAK won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Harry Brook *
24
16
1
2
150
Dawid Malan
43
27
5
1
159
P'SHIP
47 (28)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mohammad Hasnain *
2.3
0
18
1
7.2
 
14.2 Mohammad Hasnain to Harry Brook, OH! Short and angling into Brook on the leg-stump, walks across quickly to ramp it over fine-leg but makes no connection.
14.1 Mohammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan, length delivery on the outside off, Malan creams that one on the up but finds the extra-cover fielder as they take the single.
Mohammad Hasnain (2-0-16-1) comes back into the attack and will be bowling to Dawid Malan on strike
Harry Brook now joins the party. He was feeling left out early on i the innings but now has shown that he won't hold his horses back and will take the attack to the bowler. 12 runs in the over as Iftikhar's spell comes to an end
14
overs
146 /3 score
1
1
0
6
0
4
runs
cricket bat icon Dawid Malan
42 (26)
cricket bat icon Harry Brook *
23 (14)
cricket ball icon Iftikhar Ahmed
0 /34
13.6 Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook, FOUR MORE! Iftikhar doesn't finish off well. Full on the outside off, Brook gets underneath that and hammers it over extra-cover, goes one bounce into the fence for another boundary.
13.5 Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook, goes full on the outside off, Brook stays back and thrashes it straight to the extra-cover fielder for a dot.
Poor bowling this from Iftikhar. He has bowled a half tracker here to Harry Brook, which he accepts gleefully and deposits it deep into the stands.No signs of slowing down shown here by the English batter
13.4 Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook, SIX! BOOM! That's humongous from Brook. Picked up the pace quickly and the length too, gets his front foot forward and SMOKES it way over long-on fence for a massive six.
13.3 Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook, nails the yorker on the off-stump, Brook could only dig that one out around himself on the on-side.
13.2 Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan, slides the length delivery on the stumps, Malan taps it down to long-off for a single.
13.1 Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook, short on the outside off, Brook waits on the backfoot and absolutely thumps it down to long-off for just one.
Malan, after getting a reprieve, has made the Pakistani side pay heavily for this mistake. He smashes back-to-back boundaries off the last couple of deliveries in the over. he currently batting on 41 here and it looks like he is due for a big score here
13
overs
134 /3 score
2
0
1
1
4
4
runs
cricket bat icon Dawid Malan *
41 (25)
cricket bat icon Harry Brook
12 (9)
cricket ball icon Mohammad Wasim
0 /27
12.6 Mohammad Wasim to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Short on the fourth stump, Malan on his toes, dabs it down to third-man where Hasnain makes a meal of that one as he let's it through and England pick up another boundary. The night is getting tougher and tougher for Pakistan on the field here, another sloppy work.
12.5 Mohammad Wasim to Dawid Malan, FOUR! SHOT! Errs on the line Wasim. Short and down the leg-side, Malan swivels to pull that one behind square on the on-side, goes one bounce into the fence for a much needed boundary.
12.4 Mohammad Wasim to Harry Brook, back of a length delivery, Wasim spots the batter backing away and follows him, Brook does well to dab it down to third-man for just one.
Much better from Wasim Jr. in this over. His lines have been spot on and he hasn't allowed the batter to free his arms and take the attack to him.
12.3 Mohammad Wasim to Dawid Malan, change of pace, short on the off-stump, Malan couldn't time the swipe that well towards deep square-leg and gets just one.
12.2 Mohammad Wasim to Dawid Malan, OUCH! Short with pace into Malan, he swivels to pull but too late and misses, thuds on the mid-riff int he end.