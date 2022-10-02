Stadium
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pitch
good wicket for batting with some help available to the pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
1
Mohammad Rizwan is the best batting option for your fantasy team. He is the top run scorer in this series so far with a total of 315 runs at an average of 78.75 and he can add valuable fantasy points from his wicket keeping skills as well. Mohammad Rizwan undoubtedly is the best choice for Captaincy in this game.
2
Moeen Ali is a valuable fantasy pick, he has scored a total of 142 runs at a Strike Rate of 159.55 and he can add valuable fantasy points from his bowling skills as well.
3
Sam Curran (6W) and Haris Rauf (8W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, Last time when both the teams faced each other England won the game by 8 wickets.
5
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz
Risky Picks: Adil Rashid, Aamir Jamal, Asif Ali
Stay aways: Asif Ali, Haider Ali
GL Picks: Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed