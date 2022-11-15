Be the first one to comment on this story
Pakistan Women
Ireland Women
1.Nida Dar
PK-W . ALL
89 Runs
2 Matches
IRE-W . BAT
73 Runs
2 Matches
IRE-W . ALL
59 Runs
2 Matches
IRE-W . BAT
37 Runs
2 Matches
PK-W . BAT
35 Runs
2 Matches
PK-W . BAT
144.44
2 Matches
IRE-W . ALL
140.48
2 Matches
3.Nida Dar
PK-W . ALL
130.88
2 Matches
IRE-W . ALL
129.17
2 Matches
IRE-W . BAT
123.81
2 Matches
1.Nida Dar
PK-W . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
PK-W . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
IRE-W . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
IRE-W . BOWL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
PK-W . BOWL
1 Wkt
2 Matches
IRE-W . ALL
4.75
2 Matches
IRE-W . BOWL
5.86
2 Matches
PK-W . BOWL
6.25
2 Matches
PK-W . BOWL
6.83
2 Matches
PK-W . BOWL
6.86
2 Matches
W
L
L
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
W
W
L
W
L
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)