Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
1st ODI
Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women 2022
Schedule
Date & Time
01 Jun, 10:00 AM IST
Venue
Southend Club Cricket Stadium, Karachi, Karachi
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Muneeba Ali
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Hasini Perera
Player Image Nilakshi de Silva
Player Image Sidra Ameen
Player Image Omaima Sohail
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Inoka Ranaweera
Player Image Anam Amin
Player Image Diana Baig
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chamari Atapattu captain icon
Player Image Bismah Maroof
Player Image Nida Dar
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chamari Atapattu captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Nida Dar
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Muneeba Ali
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Hasini Perera
Player Image Nilakshi de Silva
Player Image Omaima Sohail
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Udeshika Prabodhani
Player Image Anam Amin
Player Image Diana Baig
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chamari Atapattu
Player Image Ama Kanchana
Player Image Bismah Maroof
Player Image Nida Dar captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Nida Dar captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Chamari Atapattu
Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Pakistan Women
Sri Lanka Women
Starts at 14:00 local time
Starts 1 Jun 2022, 10:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

