Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Scotland XI
Spain
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
SPA . BAT
359 Runs
15 Matches
2.Jack Jarvis
SCO-XI . ALL
300 Runs
13 Matches
SPA . ALL
216 Runs
14 Matches
4.Liam Naylor
SCO-XI . BAT
185 Runs
12 Matches
5.Callum Garden
SCO-XI . WK
178 Runs
12 Matches
1.Christopher McBride
SCO-XI . ALL
228.57
3 Matches
SCO-XI . BAT
226.09
4 Matches
SPA . BAT
222.98
15 Matches
4.Taimoor Ahmad
SCO-XI . BAT
221.74
3 Matches
5.Jack Jarvis
SCO-XI . ALL
215.83
13 Matches
SPA . BOWL
22 Wkts
14 Matches
2.Jack Hogarth
SCO-XI . BOWL
16 Wkts
12 Matches
SPA . BOWL
16 Wkts
15 Matches
SPA . ALL
15 Wkts
14 Matches
5.Jack Jarvis
SCO-XI . ALL
13 Wkts
13 Matches
1.Bradley Currie
SCO-XI . BOWL
7.60
3 Matches
2.Jack Hogarth
SCO-XI . BOWL
8.22
12 Matches
3.Jack Jarvis
SCO-XI . ALL
8.83
13 Matches
SPA . ALL
9.14
14 Matches
SPA . BOWL
9.26
14 Matches
L
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
4/1 (0.3)
c C Munoz-Mills b K Muhammad
Not out
Not out
(0.3 Ov, RR: 8)
c C Munoz-Mills b K Muhammad
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl