Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 11
Minor League 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
10 Jul, 02:30 PM IST
Venue
TBA, TBA
Poll: Which team will win?

Silicon Villey Strikers

Bay Blazers

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Ganesh
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Unmukt Chand
Player Image David White
Player Image R Primus
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Kulwinder Singh
Player Image Jahron Alfred
Player Image S Raghavan
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image S Jayasuriya
Player Image Mark Deyal captain icon
Player Image S Krishnamurthy
Player Image Angelo Perera
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Mark Deyal captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Angelo Perera
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Shiv Ganesh
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image David White
Player Image R Primus
Player Image Vikash Mohan
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Jahron Alfred captain icon
Player Image N Khan
Player Image S Raghavan
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image S Jayasuriya
Player Image Mark Deyal
Player Image Angelo Perera
Player Image Z Zakhil
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Jahron Alfred captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Jayasuriya
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

136/7

2nd Innings

118/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 10 Jul 2022, 02:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.