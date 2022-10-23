Create
Ireland
1/0 (0.4)
Current Run Rate: 1.5
IRE won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Andy Balbirnie *
0
3
0
0
0
Paul Stirling
1
1
0
0
100
P'SHIP
1 (4)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Binura Fernando *
0.4
0
1
0
1.5
 
0.4 Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, BIG APPEAL FOR LBW, TURNED DOWN! That strikes him outside the line clearly, Balbirnie stays leg-side of the ball as that nips back into him, misses his flick, thuds on the pad.
0.3 Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, back of a length on the outside, width for Balbirnie as he stood tall to punch but mistimed it to the cover fielder.
0.2 Binura Fernando to Andy Balbirnie, keeps it full again, trying to shape back into the right-hander, Balbirnie drilled it straight to mid-off for a dot.
0.1 Binura Fernando to Paul Stirling, OH! Right on the money straight away, full and nipped back in on the leg-stump. Stirling punched it down to mid-on for a sharp single.
Stirling is on strike. A slip and a gully in place
Andy Balbirine and Paul Stirling walk out to the middle, while Binura Fernando has the new ball and he will start the proceedings for Sri Lanka
The players line up for respective national anthems
Team News!

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
Andy Balbirine (Ireland Captain): We are gonna bat first. We want to put runs on the board and defend later. Last week, was the high-pressure cricket for me and for everyone and to get over the line gave us the confidence. They have world-class spinners and we were fortunate to play world-class spin recently against Afghanistan, so that would help us. Having said that, they have amazing seamers too. We got to be at our best to beat them today. No changes for us

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka Captain): "We would've bowled as well, so it is fine. Nissanka has a groin injury so we are resting him for this game. The boundaries here are big on one side as it's more than 80 meters and that's a concern."
Toss: Ireland won the toss and have opted to bat first!
Pitch Report with Ian Bishop and Dirk Nannes: On a surface like this, it's true, Sri Lanka are going to like to bat and Ireland will like to chase. It's a firm surface, there's true bounce and 160 is par on this strip.
Sri Lanka and Ireland have had to take the long route to get through to the Super 12s after featuring in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides lost their opening contest in that round but managed to scrap through into this round to earn their right to battle it out against big boys. That should have been the case but both those sides can take something from the fact that their first game in the Super 12s is against a side that also played in the first round, which means there shouldn't be much to separate the two sides.

Yet, it is Sri Lanka who will carry the weight of being the favorites with their tag of being the Asia Cup champions. After being stunned by Namibia, Dasun Shanaka's side showed their pedigree with a number of players putting their hands up. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been solid at the top of the order with Dhananjaya de Silva adding enough impetus in that top three. However, the middle order will need to do a bit more if they are to be real contenders in a group that could go either way.

The injury the spearhead of their bowling unit, Dushmantha Chameera, is a significant blow to the Sri Lankan team. Lahiru Kumara held his own as a replacement and Binura Fernando did well too, but there might be a sense of over-reliance on the two spinners, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. With Shanaka being an option as a pace bowler with other options for the sixth bowler to fill in for Chamika Karunaratne, it does leave some scope for opposition batters to try and target certain overs in the game.

That brings us to Ireland's batting, which has plenty of positives to take from the first round. Curtis Campher's stellar knock got them over the line in a must-win game where the top-order failed to fire. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie came to the party when it mattered the most, in the final game against the West Indies, suggesting that the Irish are starting to tick the right boxes at the right time.

Bowling-wise, Joshua Little and Mark Adair have taken to the big stage near flawlessly, only establishing the threat they've possessed in recent times. Barry McCarthy has blown hot and cold but the team has enough options with Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, and Curtis Campher. It is the first time Ireland have made it past the first round of the T20 World Cup since 2009 and it's been a complete team effort to get them to the promised land.

Sri Lanka have got the better of Ireland when the two sides faced each other in this format in 2009, and more recently in 2021. One would fancy them to make it three wins in three and keep their unbeaten record intact, but one can never discount the luck of the Irish. With a dog-fight for points expected in a group where any side could beat the other, these two teams will be eager to get their first points on the board and put themselves in the ascendancy for contention into the semi-finals. 