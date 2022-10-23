Kusal Mendis has scored the most runs for Sri Lanka (103 runs ) at an average of 34.33 in the first round of the tournament making him a good wicket-keeper pick for this fixture.
X-Factor : Curtis Campher has done a tremendous job for Ireland so far in this tournament. In 2 innings, he has added 99 runs which include a match-defining knock of 72* against Scotland.
Wanindu Hasaranga is a deceptive bowler and hardly gives room for the batters to go after him. In the last 3 matches, he has scalped 7 wickets and also provides good stability with bat in middle order.
Josh Littleopens bowling attack for Ireland and he is bowling with a lot of intent and bagged 4 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament with the best figures of 3 for 24.
Hot Picks :K Mendis,L Tucker,W Hasaranga
Risky Picks:J Little,P Nissanka,D Shanaka
Stay away :G Hume
Grand League Captaincy Picks :B Rajapaksa,P Stirling,G Delany
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
W
W
Ireland
W
W
L
W
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
SL
2-
0
IRE
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
SL
VS
IRE
10
Matches Played
10
8
Matches Won
5
158
Average Score
160
184/8
Highest Score
211/5
105/10
Lowest Score
95/5
SL
VS
IRE
0
Matches Played
3
0
Matches Won
2
0
Average Score
168
0
Highest Score
180/4
0
Lowest Score
150/1
