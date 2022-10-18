Create
Sri Lanka
152/8 (20)
United Arab Emirates
73/10 (17.1)
SL won by 79 runs.
Player of the match: Pathum Nissanka
 
Right then. UAE have bowed out of the tournament but there are still three teams in the hunt. Namibia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The contest between the latter of the two could be a direct shootout for the spot in the Super 12s. We'll know more about that in a couple of days' time. For now, this is Pratyush Rohra, signing off on behalf of my partner, Shashwat Kumar. Thank you for joining our coverage. See ya!
Not another low-scoring thriller but there was plenty of action in this game to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Nissanka's fought on like a lone warrior to give his side a fighting total while the Sri Lankan bowlers wrapped up the job. As for UAE, they might have not got the two points but Karthik Meiyappan's hat trick along with Junaid Siddique's 109-meter six will give them something to build on.
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka captain): They (the fans) are following us everywhere. I would like to thank them for coming here. We are really disappointed with the way we ended the innings. We could have 180-190. The tone was set upfront but unfortunately, myself and Bhanu didn't deliver. Coming into this game, it was crucial to get the win. We knew that was the first objective but with the way Chameera and Hasaranga bowled, we managed to improve our net run rate too. (Update on Chameera) We don't know yet. Hopefully, not too bad. We'll have to wait and see.
CP Rizwan (UAE captain): To be fair, we thought it was a decent score. We could have done better in the first half while bowling. We did well and kept them under check and thought it was a decent score to chase. He (Meiyappan) bowled beautifully. To get a hat trick in the World Cup is special and he is a special bowler. (Dealing with conditions) We play in hot conditions, so playing in these conditions is different. We're trying to find a way to adapt and put in performances. The batters didn't get going against the new ball. We have to sit back and work on our skill set to come back stronger in the next match.
Pathum Nissanka, Player of the Match: (On his approach) Along with Kusal, we managed to get a good partnership and build a good innings. Other batters helped me and it helped him play the way he did. (On where today's knock stands) I am happy to have played this innings in the World Cup and I want to thank the fans for having come out
Sri Lanka won by 79 runs!

Pathum Nissanka - 74 (60) | Wanindu Hasaranga - 3/8
Aayan Afzal Khan - 19 (21) | Karthik Meiyappan - 3/19

The Asia Cup champions have turned up and registered their first win of the tournament. They've dusted themselves off after a defeat in their opening contest and have delivered a clinical performance to brush aside this UAE side. It wasn't as straightforward for them but the two points on the board with a decent net run rate is all that matters at the moment.

Pathum Nissanka's heroics with the bat saved the Lankans from what could have been an embarrassing collapse and the bowlers took it upon themselves to ensure they bundle out their opponents cheaply to give their net run rate a big boost. It was one-way traffic in the run chase with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. Dushmantha Chameera got the ball rolling with Wanindu Hasaranga following suit. Madushan, Theekshana and Shanaka chipped in too, helping their side complete a 79-run victory. 

It was far from the perfect performance from Sri Lanka. Most importantly, Chameera hobbling off and being unable to complete his final over will be something to keep an eye on for them. He's the spearhead of this bowling unit his team will hope he is available for their final group stage match, which will be a direct knockout game against the Dutch. We'll get a bit more information on that injury from the captain in the presentations. Stick around.
17.1 Maheesh Theekshana to Junaid Siddique, OUT! THAT WILL BE THAT! Length delivery on middle and leg stump that seems to rush the batter. Siddique, because he has decided he will not die wondering, has another huge swipe at it. This time, the ball pings off the bottom of the bat and arrows towards long on, where Nissanka settles himself and completes a fairly regulation catch! Sri Lanka win by 79 runs!
Maheesh Theekshana [3.0-0-15-1] is back into the attack

Junaid Siddique's 106-meter gigantic hit is now the biggest six of the tournament. We saw Liam Livingstone clobbers one out of the Gabba in the warm-up game against Pakistan yesterday but that doesn't count in the list of the tournament, of course. 
16.6 Dasun Shanaka to Junaid Siddique, length delivery just outside off stump. Siddique hangs his bat out and squirts the ball off the inside edge towards short fine leg for a single
16.6 Dasun Shanaka to Junaid Siddique, slower bumper just outside off stump. Siddique tries to shovel it away but can't rein it in. But hang on, that has been called a wide on height
Dasun Shanaka [1.0-0-5-1] to finish the over
Uh oh... Chameera pulls up gingerly and is hobbling off the field, shaking his head as he talks to the physio. Sri Lanka will hope that is nothing too serious. He's just returned from an injury. Worrying signs for Shanaka's side.
16.5 Dushmantha Chameera to Junaid Siddique, slower delivery on a length outside off stump. Siddique dangles his bat away from his body and prods it towards backward point
16.4 Dushmantha Chameera to Junaid Siddique, short delivery outside off stump. Siddique continues swinging like a rusty gate and only swats away a few flies in the process
16.3 Dushmantha Chameera to Junaid Siddique, slower delivery on a length on middle and off stump. Siddique has another almighty mow at it but this time, does not make any contact
Holy smokes! Where has that come from? Junaid's been swinging with gay abandon for a while and he's finally got a hold of it. He loves it too, flexing his muscles after that one! That's a 109-meter monster! New ball, please!
16.2 Dushmantha Chameera to Junaid Siddique, SIX! MY GOODNESS! In the slot on middle and leg stump. Siddique clears his front leg and clatters it over the deep mid wicket. In fact, he has hit that over the roof! A 109 metres! 109 metres!
The condition of the ball isn't deemed to be fit, so it has been replaced
16.1 Dushmantha Chameera to Junaid Siddique, very full delivery outside off stump. Siddique goes deep into his crease and drills it past the man at mid off for a couple of runs