Expert Team 1
P Nissanka
W Hasaranga
WK:1
BAT:3
AR:4
BOWL:3
Expert Team 2
K Mendis
B Rajapaksa
WK:1
BAT:3
AR:4
BOWL:3
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
B Rajapaksa made 241 runs in 10 T20I games this year at an average of 30.12 . He scored 20 runs in the last game and will be eager to make a significant contribution in today's fixture.
2
In 8 matches of the T20 World Cup 2021, P Nissanka made 221 runs at an average of 27.62 and was the second-highest run-scorer for the team. He has scored 2 half-centuries in his last 5 outings.
3
W Hasaranga failed to pick a wicket in the warm up game but contributed 37 runs with bat. In the 1st game, he managed to pick one wicket .SL will be hoping for a better performance from him in this game
4
V Aravind ,the UAE WK-batter has scored over 400 runs in T20Is this year. However, he has failed to score more than 20 runs in the last five outings for UAE. His form is a major concern for his team
5
Hot Picks :P Nissanka,W Hasaranga,K Mendis
Risky Picks:B Rajapaksa,D de Silva,M Theekshana
Stay away :V Sukumaran
Grand League Captaincy Picks:K Mendis,B Rajapaksa,M Theekshana
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
W
W
United Arab Emirates
L
L
L
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
SL
1-
0
UAE
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
SL
VS
UAE
10
Matches Played
10
6
Matches Won
4
152
Average Score
154
184/8
Highest Score
177/9
105/10
Lowest Score
111/8
SL
VS
UAE
2
Matches Played
1
1
Matches Won
0
168
Average Score
111
173/10
Highest Score
111/8
163/7
Lowest Score
111/8
