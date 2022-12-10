Create
Ajman Heroes
2/0 (1)
Current Run Rate: 2
TVS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Khalid Shah *
1
6
0
0
16
Mohammed Ajmal
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
2 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Saqib Mahmood-I *
1
0
2
0
2
 
0.6 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, 1 run
0.5 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, no run
0.4 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, no run
0.3 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, no run
0.2 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, no run
0.2 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, 1 wide
0.1 Saqib Mahmood-I to Khalid Shah, no run