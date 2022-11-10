Create
Western Australia won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

9/0 (4.2)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Henry Hunt
4
14
0
0
28

Not out

Jake Weatherald  *
5
12
1
0
41

Not out

Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

(4.2 Ov, RR: 2.08)

9/0
1
0
Did not bat
Jordan Buckingham , Jake Lehmann , Wes Agar , Harry Nielsen , Benjamin Manenti , Brendan Doggett , Nathan McSweeney , Liam Scott , Daniel Drew
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Matthew Kelly
2.2
2
1
0
0.4
0
Cameron Gannon
2
0
8
0
4
0
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.