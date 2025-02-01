Create
  AEW Collision Results, Live Results, Grades: Jon Moxley faces a big test; major debut; massive title match

AEW Collision Results, Live Results, Grades: Jon Moxley faces a big test; major debut; massive title match

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 01, 2025 16:09 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Collision right here.

16:09 (GMT)1 FEB 2025

AEW Collision is just around the corner and Tony Khan has a packed show for fans. Below are the announced matches and segments:

Death Riders vs. FTR - Mid-South Street Fight
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty - AEW TNT Championship Match
Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian
The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners
Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie
Megan Bayne Collision debut
Max Caster Open Challenge
We'll hear from Toni Storm
The Beast Mortos in action
