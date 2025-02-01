AEW Collision Results, Live Results, Grades: Jon Moxley faces a big test; major debut; massive title match

AEW Collision is just around the corner and Tony Khan has a packed show for fans. Below are the announced matches and segments: Death Riders vs. FTR - Mid-South Street Fight Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty - AEW TNT Championship Match Samoa Joe and Hook vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian The Learning Tree vs. The Outrunners Harley Cameron vs. Taya Valkyrie Megan Bayne Collision debut Max Caster Open Challenge We'll hear from Toni Storm The Beast Mortos in action
