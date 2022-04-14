×
AEW Dynamite Live Results (13th April, 2022): MJF loses to Captain Shawn Dean again

What will happen between Suzuki and Joe?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 14 April 2022 06:51 IST - Published: April, 14 2022 05:24 AM IST
Hook gets into a staredown with Tony Nese and remains impervious to Danhausen's curses.
Shafir locks in the triangle choke for the win.

Marina Shafir defeats Skye Blue
Marina catches Blue in a bear hug and slams her. She is staring right into the Baddie Section, which includes Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan.
Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue
The Jericho Appreciation Society continues to attack Eddie Kingston. He is laid out with a Judas Effect.
2point0 come out but Ortiz takes them out with a suicide dive. Kingston is in control but suffers a bat shot to the back. Garcia pins him.

Jericho Appreciation Society defeat Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz
Kingston lands some machine gun shots on Garcia. Santana hits a massive slam and Ortiz flies.
Kingston attacks Garcia and tags in Santana, who hits the Three Amigos. He hits the Frog Splash but Garcia kicks out.
Ortiz takes down Jericho with a clothesline but is unable to tag in Kingston. He eventually sidesteps Garcia and tags him in.
Jericho hits a dropkick on Ortiz. He remains on top until he misses a Lionsault.
Hager hits a massive slam on Santana. Meanwhile, Jericho hits a back suplex and goes for the standing cover.
Santana and Ortiz corner Jericho and push him right into an STO from Kingston. He fights Garcia on the outside while Jericho and Hager double team Ortiz.
Jericho and Santana get into a chopping battle. The rest of the team members brawl on the outside.
Jericho flips off Santana, who starts off hit. He hits a pump kick.
Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz - Six-man Tag Team Match
Darby Allin challenges Andrade El Idolo to a Coffin Match.
MJF shoves Bryce the ref, who shoves Max right back. Meanwhile, Wardlow has a message for his "boss" from backstage.
MJF gets security to get Wardlow, who fights them off. He powerbombs some of them. Meanwhile, MJF is counted out. He offers Bryce Remsburg triple his salary not to do it, but Bryce counts him out.

Captain Shawn Dean defeats MJF by countout
MJF is satisfied by his work, while Wardlow appears in the front row posing as a staff member. MJF runs away.
MJF poses but we get footage of security guards laid out. Wardlow is seemingly here, while Max sends Dean into the barricade.
The zip on MJF's tracksuit is seemingly stuck. Dean looks to take advantage but it's a ruse. MJF unzips his tracksuit and beats Dean up.

