AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe wins first ROH title in 19 years, 7-foot tall giant debuts (13th April 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite seems like another packed episode, including two massive dream matches on the card. While Samoa Joe would battle it out against NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki for the ROH TV Championship, CM Punk would square off against Penta El Zero Meido. Apart from that, Marina Shafir will be in action against Skye Blue. Plus, Jericho Appreciation Society would also be competing at the show against Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful.

CM Punk vs. Penta El Zero Miedo on AEW Dynamite

The crowd cheer for Punk and Penta as they stare down even before their match starts on AEW Dynamite. Both performers began trading some brutal chops before hitting elbow shots at each other. The Second City Saint instantly goes for the GTS, but Penta counters it into an Anklelock.

Moments later, CM Punk hits a Suicida on the outside, taking Penta down. Back in the ring, the former AEW Tag Team Champion was down on his knees, urging CM Punk to bring him the fight. Punk hits an overhead Suplex for a close count. Back from the commercial break, both performers are on the top rope, where Penta manages to hurt CM Punk's knee.

CM Punk and Penta went to the top rope again, from where the former dropped the latter with a picture-perfect Hurricarana. The former WWE Champion next went for the GTS, but his opponent manages to counter it just in time. Punk and Penta were now again trading punches on the apron. CM Punk then hit a Springboard Lariat, after which he signaled for the GTS again.

Penta countered another GTS attempt with an Enziguiri. Both performers traded some quick pinfall attempts. Just when Penta went for a high-flying maneuver, CM Punk caught him in mid-air and delivered the GTS for the win.

CM Punk defeated Penta El Zero Meido

Grade - A -

In a pre-taped segment, Jericho Appreciation Society got down from their private jet, where Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz confronted them when they were passing by in their car.

reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (C) for the Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy and Bobby Fish started things during this match on AEW Dynamite. Moments later, Luchasaurus is tagged in, who takes down both Fish and Kyle O'Reilly all by himself. However, reDRagon quickly recovers and lays down the big man with a Dragon Corkscrew.

Luchasaurus soon tagged in Jungle Boy, who quickly attacked O'Reilly and Fish with beautiful top rope Suicidas. Taking advantage of a distracted referee, Bobby Fish unleashed a sneak attack on Jungle Boy from behind, allowing reDRagon to capitalize upon the distraction.

Back from the break on AEW Dynamite, Luchasaurus is finally tagged in, who single-handedly took down the reDRagon, with a series of fiery maneuvers. He also hit a double a Chokeslam for a close count. Jungle Boy hit a Superkick on Kyle O'Reilly on the ring apron and followed it by hitting a stunning Elbow Drop on Bobby Fish for a nearfall.

Just when Jurassic Express went for the Doomsday Device on O'Reilly, Fish came out of nowhere to break it up. After a few more back-and-forth reversals, Jungle Boy took out O'Reilly with a DDT, allowing Jungle Boy and Luchasarus to hit the Jurassic Express to retain their AEW Tag Team Titles.

Jurassic Express defeated reDRagon on AEW Dynamite

Grade - A -

Post-match, Kyle O'Reilly attacked Jungle Boy and Luchasuarus with a chair. Moments later, FTR came out to seemingly reveal themselves as the next challengers for the Tag Team gold.

Backstage, Blackpool Combat Club hype their upcoming trios match with Gunn Club on Friday night episode of AEW Rampage this week.

In another backstage segment, Tony Schiavone reveals Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter would meet in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament. Following this, both performers fire shots at each other.

MJF vs. Shawn Dean on AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth was struggling to open his jacket's buttons, but it turned out to be just an act to distract his opponent. Footage of a bunch of security guards laid down was displayed on the titantron. Just when MJF posed at ringside, he was met with Wardlow, who was under the garb of a security guard.

Mr. Mayhem single-handedly battled it out with many guards while MJF stared down from the entrance ramp. The referee counted until ten inside the ring, granting Shawn Dean his second consecutive win against MJF.

Shawn Dean defeated MJF

Grade - C

Post-match, Wardlow was backstage attacking the security guards, after which he looked into the camera saying he wanted out of his contract with The Pinnacle.

In a video package, Darby Allin challenged Andrade El Idolo to a Coffin match, a gimmick type right up the former TNT Champion's alley.

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Eddie Kingston and Proud and Powerful on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Santana started things on in this match on AEW Dynamite, with the latter hammering punches at the veteran performer. Both stars began trading some quick chops. Meanwhile, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia came to blows with Kingston and Ortiz on the ringside.

Jericho finally managed to tag in Hager, giving himself a much-needed breather. The former MMA star further weakened Ortiz moments after he tagged in Daniel Garcia. Back from the commercial break, Chris Jericho was in the driver's seat as he took down Ortiz with a Dropkick.

Later, Ortiz somehow executed a Lariat on Jericho, allowing him to stage in Eddie Kingston, who single-handedly attacked Garcia and Hager. Next, Santana was tagged in, who delivered Three Amigos on Daniel Garcia, followed by a splash for a close count on AEW Dynamite.

The Mad King next took down Jake Hager with a Top Rope Suicida. Though 2pointO tried to interfere, Ortiz swiftly took them down before they could do anything. However, just when Kingston was inching close to the victory, Jericho hit on the rib from behind, allowing Garcia to pin for the win.

Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful on AEW Dynamite.

Grade - B +

Post-match, the stable continued to brutalize Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

In a backstage segment, a furious MJF reveals that he has the authority to book Wardlow in matches and that his upcoming opponent would be The Butcher.

Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite

Moments after the match started, Marina Shafir began hammering Blue with brutal punches. Though Skye Blue tried to fight back, it wasn't enough as Shafir executed an overhead throw on her opponent. Next, the former MMA star caught Blue in the Triangle lock for the easy win.

Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Grade - C

In a backstage segment, Hook was confronted by Tony Nese, against whom he would battle it out at next week's AEW Dynamite.

Backstage, Dan Lambert termed Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti as the most obnoxious couple in America. TNT Champion Scorpio Sky then revealed that he would put his title on the line against The Spanish God at Battle of the Belts.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs maltreats Strickland in the opening few moments of this match on AEW Dynamite. However, the former WWE star slowly recovers when Ricky Starks is tagged in, owing to their similar physicality.

The action soon spilled to the outside, where Strickland hit a stunning Moonsault on Starks and Hobbs at the ringside. Back from the commercial break, Strickland tags in Keith Lee, with the former NXT Champion instantly making an impact by launching a dual attack on Starks and Hobbs.

Moments later, the FTW Champion hit a Spear on Swerve Strickland, followed by a flipping DDT for a nearfall. Soon, Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs came face-to-face, but the referee separated them just in time. Taz walked down the entrance ramp, looking at the action inside the ring.

Just when Keith Lee was going for the Big Bang Catastrophe, Taz caught his leg, allowing Powerhouse Hobbs to hit the Spinbuster for the shock win.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite.

Grade - B +

Backstage, Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero confront AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, with Rose and Rosa quickly coming to blows.

Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki (C) for the ROH TV Championship on AEW Dynamite

Joe and Suzuki wasted no time straight way get into the thick of things as they delivered thunderous chops at each other. Both their chests were bruised and reddened, but they continued to brutalize each other with chops.

Next, Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki began hitting forearm shots at each other, with neither going down on their knees. Finally, the former NXT Champion used his size advantage to take down the NJPW legend, but Suzuki quickly recovered and continued to trade chops with Joe at the ringside.

Minoru Suzuki locked the Fujiwara armbar on Samoa Joe back inside the ring, though the latter soon broke it up by reaching the ropes. Next, The Samoan Submission Machine locked Suzuki in a submission maneuver of his own, but Minoru Suzuki just refused to go down so quickly.

The NJPW legend and Joe again began trading chops, after which Suzuki attempted to lock Joe in a Sleeper hold. Suzuki next dropped Samoa Joe with a Dropkick, after which he caught his opponent in the position to hit the Piledriver. However, Joe quickly broke up the attempt and hit a Muscle Buster to win the ROH TV Championship on AEW Dynamite.

Samoa Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A -

Post-match, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt revealed their present for Samoa Joe, who turned out to be Indian-origin Satnam Singh, who quickly attacked the ROH TV Champion from behind. Singh, Dutt, and Lethal brutalized Samoa Joe as AEW Dynamite went off the air.

This week's AEW Dynamite was another action-packed ride, featuring several excellent matches with many stars in action. However, the only and the biggest gripe from the episode would be Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki not receiving enough time in the prominent event spot.

Grade : B +

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava