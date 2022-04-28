AEW Dynamite Live Results (27th April, 2022): Blackpool Combat Club defeats Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall

Allow Notifications
RT if you like seeing @The_MJF squirm 🙃 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RSQgdM81WS— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
After seeing what he did to @LanceHoyt you better lock @RealWardlow up 🔐 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TkY0uAF2GH— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
Who can stop @RealWardlow at this point?! Four consecutive powerbombs lead him to the victory over @LanceHoyt, and @The_MJF and @ShawnSpears stare in disbelief! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/F6guuihFgK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Stunned.......there are no words to describe @RealWardlow 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iVbXPTZbsr— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
Who can stop @RealWardlow?! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/5fMgMRqB2U— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
.@RealWardlow takes flight! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/LCEtriorH1— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
.@lancehoyt's athleticism wiping out @RealWardlow! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/miBdP5P7av— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
EVERY. BODY. @LanceHoyt #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/cpBYfQNRtT— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
Both men go down with dual clotheslines! @RealWardlow vs. @lancehoyt here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/b6DKhqp1IR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
#MurderhawkMonster @lancehoyt just flew out of nowhere to take out @RealWardlow! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ySXpOgM3Sy— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@The_MJF and @ShawnSpears look a little too comfortable up there #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2NiN7y6zUr— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
👀 @RealWardlow #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/WALEql6OZ5— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
Oh hi, @LanceHoyt! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/9OGGKWHImS— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
Handcuffed and sans music, @RealWardlow makes his entrance! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rZ31TWtLWH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
It's #MurderHawkMonster @lancehoyt vs. #MrMayhem @RealWardlow LIVE on #AEWDynamite on TBS right now, with @The_MJF and @ShawnSpears watching over this match closely, from afar! pic.twitter.com/nqHpUrVddk— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
#TeamTaz's @starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs answer the call of the #AEW World Tag Team Champions (@boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus)!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/k4qCwcCY9B
.@Christian4Peeps made an open call and #TeamTaz answered #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/On9xMfZoc5— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
The #MurderhawkMonster @lancehoyt making his way to the ring here at #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/XBLOmxlpq1— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
In an interview with @tonyschiavone24, Team DMD seems to outnumber the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifiers until #ToniStorm brings her own friend...— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DrQMJ1oSp1
⚠️⚠️ @realrubysoho ⚠️⚠️ #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/j4yFp8Qu8k— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
The #BlackpoolCombatClub continue their undefeated streak with a victory over #TheFactory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/06KtJTLHPn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Word on the street: BCC is pretty darn neat. @WheelerYuta @bryandanielson @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/gjPVVGxzoM— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
One man we don't want to see in the ring? @bryandanielson 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3RcSGLLaNO— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 28, 2022
The accuracy of @bryandanielson as he targets the face of @AaronSoloAEW! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dcQkzQGYol— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Say hey to @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/v0Fj7xZCzC— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
Constant attack strategy by the #BlackpoolCombatClub! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/q4QP3KaLT4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
.@bryandanielson incoming! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/8phYNtLaRc— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
Never underestimate @WheelerYuta! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/TW8qdxgWiR— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
The athleticism of @WheelerYuta turns @QTMarshall inside out! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UJfJYr5HkB— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
Huge back bodydrop by #TheFactory's @Mr_Freakbeast! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1lhJvHNCEt— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
As Mr. Regal said, dropkick right on the button from @WheelerYuta! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/vZBEbIM8mA— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 28, 2022
The #BlackpoolCombatClub waste absolutely no time in taking it to the members of #TheFactory! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/kzU0F69IA7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
