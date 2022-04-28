×
AEW Dynamite Live Results (27th April, 2022): Blackpool Combat Club defeats Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto and QT Marshall

Who will walk out as the TNT Champion?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 28 April 2022 06:25 IST - Published: April, 28 2022 06:09 AM IST
Wardlow hits a couple of Powerbombs more to pick up the win.

Wardlow defeats Lance Archer via Pinfall
Wardlow gets the straps down and lands a couple of Powerbombs on Archer.
Both men head to the top rope where Wardlow pushes Archer to the mat and hits a Senton for a two count.
Archer hits the Blackout but Wardlow counters the pin attempt into one of his own.
Archer lands a forearm strike and hits an incredible moonsault style springboard move for a two count.
Archer and Wardlow trade punches in the center of the ring where the latter gains the upper hand.
As the match is officially underway, Wardlow lands a Hurricanrana and a plethora of elbow strikes to Archer's midsection in the corner.
Archer flies over the top rope to take out Wardlow before the match. 
Wardlow vs Lance Archer
In another backstage interview, Jungle Boy reflects at his loss last week. Christian calls him a loser and says it was a teachable moment and it won't happen again. Christian issues a challenge for the AEW Tag Team championship for any of the top 5 teams. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks interrupt them and take up the challenge.
In a backstage interview, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm come face to face with Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter. Soho issues a challenge to them but Baker and Hayter walk off.
After a series of counters, Yuta pins Comoroto for the win.

Blackpool Combat Club defeats Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall
Danielson hits a dropkick on Solo. Danielson tags in Yuta as Solo tags in Comoroto.
Moxley enters the fray as he and Danielson take turns to attack Solo and Marshall in the corner.
Danielson lands a plethora of kicks on Solo and takes out Comoroto and Marshall with a Suicide Dive. He then takes out Solo from the top rope. He lands a few knee strikes, Solo goes for the pin but Danielson counters it into the LeBelle lock but Marshall breaks it up.
Yuta hits a jawbreaker on Solo as the latter tags in QT Marshall, Yuta puts down Marshall as both men are down. Yuta tags in Danielson while Marshall tags in Solo.
...
Nick Comoroto helps his side gain control with a Back body drop on Yuta. 

