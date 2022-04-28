AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE giant's sensational debut teased, Massive title change (April 27th, 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite features several promising bouts, including the much-anticipated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's singles match. Apart from that, Sammy Guevara would defend his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match. Plus, Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida would go to war, while Blackpool Combat Club would also be in action against The Factory.

Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler on AEW Dynamite

The crowd was chanting for FTR as Wheeler and Harwood kicked off things on AEW Dynamite with some old-school chain wrestling and quick reversals. Dax Harwood heated things when seemingly poked in Cash Wheeler's eye, making the former unhappy as he hit a brutal chop on his opponent.

Next, Harwood hits a series of chops. Both performers are on the top rope, from where Dax Harwood hits a picture-perfect Superplex on Cash Wheeler. Both performers went back and forth inside the ring during the commercial break, with neither significant advantage over the other.

Back to the live broadcast, Cash Wheeler hit as many as four back-to-back Suplexes on his tag team partner. Harwood and Wheeler share some quick pinfall attempts, with the latter reversing a Powerbomb attempt into a close count. Harwood next hit a Slingshot Liger Bomb for another two-count.

Moments later, Cash Wheeler hit a Piledriver, but Harwood kicked out again. Wheeler took to the top rope, but Harwood got back on his feet just in time. The action soon spilled to the outside, with Wheeler struggling with his right knee.

Both men managed to get back inside the ring before the referee counted them out. Next, Harwood attempted the Sharpshooter, but Cash Wheeler turned it into an Inside Cradle for a close count. Just then, Dax Harwood turned it into an Inside Cradle of his own for the win.

Dax Harwood defeated Cash Wheeler on AEW Dynamite

Grade - A +

The announcers confirmed AEW Champion Hangman Page's title defense against CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. The Straight Edge Superstar quickly made his way to the ringside, where he stated that though he couldn't promise a win at the pay-per-view, he would put his best foot forward.

Backstage, Scorpio Sky boasted about his AEW career and added that he was screwed out of losing the TNT Championship. He next predicted that the Philly fans were eagerly waiting to see him defeat Guevara.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Factory on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley attacked Nick Comoroto even before the match on AEW Dynamite officially started, leading to all members of both sides quickly coming to blows. Once the bout kicked off, BPCC was in the driver's seat until Comoroto began assaulting Wheeler Yuta, thanks to his size advantage.

The Factory continued to isolate Yuta throughout the commercial break. Back from the commercial break, the ROH Pure Champion hits a Suplex on Aaron Solow, finally allowing him to tag in Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon hit a Suicida, taking down Marshall and Comoroto on the outside.

Inside the ring, Danielson unleashed a series of kicks on Solow, after which he locked in the LaBelle lock, which Marshall broke up soon. Jon Moxley soon entered the ring and took down The Factory leader.

Danielson soon tagged in Yuta, while Solow managed to tag in Nick Comoroto, who showed his physical dominance. However, Wheeler Yuta began hammering elbow shots on Comoroto, after which he rolled him up for the win.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Factory

Grade: B -

Backstage, Toni Storm, alongside Ruby Soho, traded barbs with fellow Owen Hart Foundation Tournament participants Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Backstage, Jungle Boy explained that he could have defeated Kyle O'Reilly in last week's episode on AEW Dynamite. However, Christian Cage criticized him for giving excuses and challenged any team to step up to the AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. This led to FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs answering the challenge.

Wardlow vs. Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite

Even before the match on AEW Dynamite started, The Murderhawk Monster took down Wardlow. Back in the ring, Mr.Mayhem quickly recovered and unleashed a series of quick moves on his opponent. When Wardlow went for the Powerbomb, Archer countered it and attempted a Chokeslam but in vain.

The former IWGP US Champion hit a Moonsault on his opponent, followed by a Chokeslam for a close count. Lance Archer next got Wardlow in position for the Blackout and executed it, but Wardlow kicked out. Next. Mr.Mayhem hit a Senton on The Muderhawk Monster for a two-count.

Finally, Wardlow found an opening and unleashed four back-to-back Powerbombs on Archer to secure yet another win.

Wardlow defeated Lance Archer

Grade: B +

Cool Hand Ang took the mic and made it clear that there would be no violence against the Jericho Appreciation Society as approved by Tony Khan. Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful soon came out, with Chris Jericho urging The Mad King to apologize to him for whatever has gone down between them so far.

After trading a few more barbs, Kingston stated that he was here to fight, but Jericho boasted about his stable having the numbers advantage. The former AEW Champion added that no other wrestling company wanted Kingston and that he should better step back if he wanted to remain in AEW.

The Mad King fired back and claimed that Jericho was afraid to fight and walked away with Santana and Ortiz.

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida (Philly Street Fight) on AEW Dynamite

The Professor and Shida quickly began hammering each second after their match began on AEW Dynamite. The former AEW Women's Champion set up a chair outside, but Deeb managed to escape back into the ring.

Moments later, Serena Deeb set the steel chair inside the ring, dropping Hikaru Shida knee-first onto it. The former NWA Women's Champion continued assaulting her opponent during the commercial break, targeting her weakened knee. Deeb pulled out another steel chair and smashed it on Shida's left knee.

Back to the live broadcast, Shida sent Serena Deeb face-first into the chair kept in the middle of the ring. However, Deeb soon blind-sided her opponent and pulls out a Kendo Stick to attack Shida. The former AEW Women's Champion managed to hit a backdrop on Deeb, finally finding an opening in the match.

Hikaru Shida began hammering Serena Deeb with the Kendo Stick, followed by some knee shots. Deeb picked up the chair, with Shida accidentally hitting her injured knee on the steel chair. Both performers went to the top rope, where Shida hit an Avalanche Powerbomb for a close count.

Next, Hikaru Shida choked Deeb with the Kendo Stick, but the latter blindsided her. Serena Deeb next hit a Detox on Shida, followed by locking in the Serenity. Deeb next smashed Shida's knee onto the steel chair and then locked in the Cloverfield to secure the win on AEW Dynamite.

Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A -

Backstage, MJF called up someone, asking them to show up on next week's Dynamite to square off against Wardlow. After hanging up the call, MJF seemingly teased that the person on the other side was Big Cass as he used his catchphrase, "you can't teach that."

Fuego Del Sol was lying on the entrance ramp, with the House of Black about to unmask him. An anonymous figure inside the ring stopped them, saying a mask was sacred for a Luchador. Soon, PAC, Penta, and Alex Abrahantes made their way to the entrance ramp, revealing the person inside the ring was the returning Rey Fenix. The Death Triangle then took down House of Black.

Backstage, Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin hyped up their upcoming Owen Hart Tournament qualifier match on this week's AEW Rampage.

Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Varsity Blondes vs. Undisputed Elite on AEW Dynamite

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison showed some great teamwork in the beginning as they took down Kyle O'Reilly. The action soon turned chaotic, with all performers coming to blows. Dante Martin soon took out reDRagon with a Top Rope Suicida on the outside.

During the commercial break, the Undisputed Elite regrouped, settling their differences to focus on the match. O'Reilly and Fish began isolating Brock Anderson, taking advantage of his inexperience. Anderson soon managed to hit a DDT on Lee Johnson, but The Young Bucks soon took him out with a Superkick.

Nick Jackson took out the Varsity Blondes with a Mooonsaut on the side, while Matt Jackson took out Dante Martin and Brock Anderson; inside the ring, The Young Bucks and reDRagon hit the BTE Trigger on Johnson, followed by Adam Cole hitting the Boom to secure the win.

Undisputed Elite defeated Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, and Varsity Blonded on AEW Dynamite.

Grade - B

Jericho Appreciation Society hit a Firebomb on Eddie Kingston in the parking lot, leaving him seething in pain.

Sammy Guevara (C) vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite began with Sky viciously attacking The Spanish God on the outside, with the crowd firmly rooting for the former TNT Champion. Sky smashed Guevara with a ladder before placing it inside the ring. Sammy Guevara finally found an opening when he hit a German Suplex on Sky on the outside.

The Spanish God quickly climbed the ladder to pull down the TNT Title, but Scorpio Sky stopped him just in time. The two performers continued to outsmart each other and reach the top but in vain. Sammy Guevara attempted a 450 Moonsault on Sky but couldn't connect it perfectly.

Tay Conti attacked Scorpio Sky from behind while Guevara was on the outside, recovering from his bad landing. The TNT Champion entered the ring with a ladder, but Sky took him down again. While Sky was climbing the ladder to pull down the title, Guevara used the other heading to leap and hit a cutter. However, Scorpio Sky quickly countered it and hit a Cutter of his own.

Sky next brought out a barbed-wire-wrapped ladder, but Sammy Guevara quickly capitalized and sent Sky spine-first onto the ladder. Next, Dan Lambert and Tay Conti entered the ring, with the latter hitting a low blow to take down Lambert. Just then, Paige VanZant came out and attacked Conti.

However, Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara quickly got back on their feet and attacked VanZant. Sky and Guevara attempted to climb the ladder, with Conti on Sky's back while VanZant was on The Spanish God's back, trying to stop him. Once Tay Conti and Paige VanZant were down, Sky and Guevara went back-and-forth on the top, with Scorpio Sky ultimately pulling down the title.

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Grade - A -

After the match, Frankie Kazarian came out and had a minor staredown with Scorpio Sky before the new TNT Champion began his celebration.

This week's AEW Dynamite was a top-to-bottom great episode, featuring plenty of must-see matches. The standout bouts were the opening clash and the main event Ladder match, where a new TNT Champion was crowned. Plus, Deeb and Shida also impressed with their violent Street Fight.

Grade: A -

