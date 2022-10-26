Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (26th October): Jon Moxley defends world title against current champion, former WWE Superstar battles controversial star, Major No.1 contender's match

Welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite!
By Kaushik Das
Updated: 26 October 2022 23:26 IST - Published: October, 26 2022 11:08 PM IST
Match card and more:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (AEW World Championship match)
Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara
FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory (No.1 contender's match for the AEW Tag Team Titles)
Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta
Riho vs. Jamie Hayter
MJF speaks

