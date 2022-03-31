AEW Dynamite Live Results (30th March, 2022): CM Punk kicks off AEW Dynamite

Allow Notifications
Piledriver from @CMPunk! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/7pDG56znTE— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 31, 2022
No doubt about the resilience of @CMPunk! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/0mPTbcJ2PS— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 31, 2022
.@CMPunk going off, despite the lower back pain, impressive 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IYmPRJuCwn— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
And @CMPunk takes @PlatinumMax off the top with a 'rana! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/fDyMTa26Pm— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Fisherman Buster attempt on @CMPunk by @PlatinumMax!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rYEfwjva7V
.@CMPunk heating up! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/uemsWbkXfa— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 31, 2022
Well of course @PlatinumMax name-dropped Will Smith #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JpplbiBvpQ— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is LIVE from Columbia, SC on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/HX2LKIwPHN— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Kicking off #AEWDynamite it’s the #BestInTheWorld @CMPunk vs. #TheAcclaimed’s @PlatinumMax LIVE!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/cLQ9p6aHtR
It's time for some #AEWDynamite, get over to @TBSNetwork RIGHT NOW 🚨— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
