AEW Dynamite Live Results (30th March, 2022): CM Punk kicks off AEW Dynamite

What will happen on AEW Dynamite?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 31 March 2022 05:42 IST - Published: March, 31 2022 05:14 AM IST
...
...
...
...
...
Punk hits the Texas Piledriver and locks in the Anaconda Vice to pick up the win.

CM Punk defeats Max Caster via Submission
...
Punk goes for the Springboard elbow again but due to a referee distraction, Bowens gets involved and drops Punk. Caster goes for the mic drop but Punk rolls away. 
...
...
...
Caster hits the Fisherman Buster and goes for the mic drop but Punk recovers and hits a Hurricanrana from the top rope. He follows it up with the knee strike and the Bulldog for a two count.
...
Punk charges into the corner with the knee strike, but Caster moves away and goes for the Fisherman's Buster. Punk counters and goes for the GTS but his knee gives away.
...
A couple of Irish Whips later, Punk fights back with a diving elbow, atomic drop and a snap Suplex.
...
Punk goes for Caster's arm again but the latter is able to counter and send Punk crashing into the turnbuckle.
...
After trading headlocks Punk drops Caster with a Shoulder Block.
...
...
Punk gains the upper hand initially and goes after Caster's left arm.
...
...
...
CM Punk vs Max Caster
...
CM Punk kicks off Dynamite for his match against Max Caster.
...
...
Welcome to the live coverage of AEW Dynamite. Stay tuned as we'll bring you all the action and highlights right here.

