AEW Dynamite Live Results (6th April, 2022): The Hardys defeat Butcher and The Blade

Will FTR defeat The Young Bucks?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 07 April 2022 06:56 IST - Published: April, 07 2022 05:26 AM IST
Hart lays some shots in on Shida.
Shida hits a couple of knee strikes in the corner to Hart. She brings a chair out and uses it as a launch pad for a dropkick on the outside.
Hart attacks Shida before the bell. She uses her jacket to try and choke Shida out. Julia sends The Varsity Blonds to the back.
Julia Hart vs. Hikaru Shida - Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier
Christian Cage throws a bottle and walks away from Jurassic Express' promo. They offer to defend their tag team titles against ReDRagon next week.
The rest of AFO comes out after the match. They are about to attack The Hardys but Sting's music plays. The Icon attacks Private Party with his baseball bat. Andrade El Idolo calmly avoids him.
Jeff climbs the ladder and hits the Swanton Bomb onto Blade through the table. They win.

The Hardys defeat Butcher and the Blade
Jeff grabs a ladder from under the ring and lays both, Butcher and Blade with it. Matt his Butcher with the Twist of Fate while tables are being set up.
Jeff and Butcher brawl on the outside. He hits the modified Twist of Fate, while Matt hits the Twist of Fate on Blade.
Butcher and Blade attack Matt. It is No Disqualification. They are about to suplex him from the barricade but there is no table. Jeff pulled it away and the three landed on the concrete.
Matt leg drops Butch through the table. It's down to him and Blade now. Matt tries to dive onto him but goes through a table. It does not count.
Jeff is driven through a table by a double team move. He is seemingly eliminated.
Matt and Jeff counter Butcher in the ring. They hit a double DDT and Jeff nearly dives onto her through a table before Blade pushes him off the top rope. 
Butcher nearly puts Matt through the timekeeper's table. 
The two begin brawling at ringside. Jeff and Blade enter the ring. A table is set up in the corner. Blade tries to spear Jeff but misses and goes through the table himself. It doesn't count as there was no offensive move involved.
Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys - Tag Team Tables Match
MJF prays Wardlow will show up next week because there will be even more security guards. He promises to injure Captain Shawn Dean next week. 
Tony Schiavone brings out Jade Cargill. She introduces her Baddie Section in the crowd. Mark Sterling says Marina Shafir is not allowed in the Baddie Section. Marina calls herself The Problem, so Jade calls herself the Problem Solver.
Eddie comes out and cuts a promo on the members of JAS. He says he will show up at Daniel Garcia's house. Ortiz challenges Jericho to a six-man tag team match next week. These guys like the word 'b***h' a lot.
Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz brawled with the Jericho Appreciation Society earlier tonight.
