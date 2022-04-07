AEW Dynamite Live Results (6th April, 2022): The Hardys defeat Butcher and The Blade

Allow Notifications
.@shidahikaru rocks Julia! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/rqBsJs1lvH— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
.@TheJuliaHart doesn't need backup 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bsWsEZxTBQ— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
Big knee strike by @shidahikaru into the face of @TheJuliaHart! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/eHLnn0LUcF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
.@TheJuliaHart takes advantage of the situation before the bell!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/VEhPArnqQf
The #AFO's intimidation tactics get nullified as @Sting and @DarbyAllin crash the party! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Hr9sCNAylB— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
The title matches just keep coming!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ggsdpan7qQ— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
Well well well what do we have here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RrLEhnkHe0— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
😱 Insanity by @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he absolutely crushes @BladeOfBuffalo and gets the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yyX73lvpHu— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
I KNEW YOU'D COME! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/eLEoBQjVWU— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
Crashing right on to the hard ground! An awful landing for @MATTHARDYBRAND! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/MFMUvTaDV6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
DELETE! @MATTHARDYBRAND #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/7RTNwnHnrz— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
.@MATTHARDYBRAND bludgeoning #TheButcher! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/U60UoOb2P7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
And #TheButcher @andycomplains' offense works against him! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3Cu68bIj9X— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND gets flattened through the table by #TheButcher @andycomplains and @BladeOfBuffalo! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/u0oMFeR5xr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
.@andycomplains and @BladeofBuffalo wipe out Jeff Hardy! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/uvS7tY0WaN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
This isn't @JEFFHARDYBRAND's first rodeo #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Hqw09pEwEV— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
#TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND make their way to the ring and things get started right away! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/SSdGwiW0kE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Tonight's tables match is happening NOW on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/JrqLi85vOl— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill introduces her #BaddieSection here at the sold-out @AgganisArena in Boston, MA, and addresses #TheProblem that is @MarinaShafir! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dhhhcBWcMo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Problem solved, next call! @Jade_Cargill #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/6NH4dIrkOg— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
The face of @TBSNetwork has arrived💸 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HaekmuPxa5— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
We're just gonna leave this right here #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/t3Mks1gUvX— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
.@MadKing1981, @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful have a few words to say to the #JerichoAppreciationSociety - it's ON SIGHT. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/o9Tg1QgUYc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Hey @IAmJericho what do you have to say about this 6-man proposition 🧐 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZUnryEtBzM— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
ON SIGHT. @MadKing1981 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/eoh0z9DeQR— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) April 7, 2022
And #TheCaptain @ShawnDean773 gets the shock victory over @ShawnSpears! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0qyIzLTWTK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
A wild @RealWardlow charges into the arena here at #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vRYCobqCv6— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
Yeahhhh they definitely underestimated how many people it takes to keep @RealWardlow away #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AHBQOSdvBa— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 7, 2022
