AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE US Champion debuts; WWE legend assaulted backstage (March 6, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be a loaded show featuring plenty of matches on the card. Young Bucks would meet FTR in their much-anticipated rematch in the main event. Apart from that, Samoa Joe makes his in-ring debut while Adam Cole battles with Christian Cage.

Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite started with the two performers soaking in the crowd's reaction. Cole and Christian did some old-school grappling, where the latter has the edge over the former NXT Champion.

Christian attempts The Killswitch, but Adam Cole wisely rolls out of the ring on time. The action soon spills outside, where The Panama City Playboy smashes Christian Cage into the steel stairs.

Back from the commercial break, Christian delivers a splash on Cole. Inside the ring, both performers began exchanging punches. The former WWE Champion hits a Sunset Flip, after which he attempts the Killswitch again.

Adam Cole next executes The Boom, but without exposing his Knee, leading to Christian kicking out. They share some close pinfall attempts. Adam Cole goes for The Boom again, but Christian counters it into a Spear for the close count.

The former NXT Champion then pokes his opponent's eyes out, allowing him to hit The Boom for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result - Adam Cole defeats Christian Cage

Grade - B +

Post-match, AEW Champion Hangman Page confronted Adam Cole, revealing he would defend his title against the former WWE star on next week's AEW Rampage in a Texas Death Match.

Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster on AEW Dynamite

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament's qualifying match on AEW Dynamite started with Caster talking trash to Samoa Joe, leading to the latter dropping several punches at his opponent.

The former ROH Champion then delivers a Tope Suicida on Caster, who rolls outside to recollect himself.

Back in the ring, The Acclaimed member tries fighting back, but The Samoan Submission Machine gets him in position and hits the Muscle Buster for the win.

Result - Samoa Joe defeats Max Caster

Grade - B

Moments later, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt appear on the titantron, where they promise to give Samoa Joe a present on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal were backstage, where the latter seems excited about Danielson's upcoming match with Trent Beretta and Moxley's match with Wheeler Yuta.

Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean on AEW Dynamite

The match began with Spears clearly in the driver's seat as he maltreats Dean. MJF, on the commentary, bickers with Tony Schiavone and praises Shawn Spears.

The former WWE star then hit a brutal Neckbreaker but breaks up the pinfall himself to further brutalize his opponent.

The camera reveals Wardlow had entered the arena, taking down the security guards at the back. Mr. Mayhem walks through the crowd, beating up the guards.

However, this distraction allows Shawn Dean to roll-up Shawn Spears for the win on AEW Dynamite. Wardlow laughs and walks away as MJF and Spear look on in anger.

Result - Shawn Dean defeats Shawn Spears

Grade - C

Backstage, Best Friends' tensions further escalate, Trent Berreta and Wheeler almost coming to blows.

The commentators reveal the footage of a backstage brawl between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful. It ends with Chris Jericho and crew escaping in their car.

Inside the ring, The Mad King put all the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society on notice, warning them to take them down. Santana and Ortiz also fire shots at their rivals, challenging them to a six-man match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Jade Cargill introduces her "Baddie Section," a group of women sitting in the front row on Dynamite. Cargill and Mark Sterling then take shots at Marina Shafir, most likely to be the TBS Champion's 30th opponent.

Backstage, MJF challenges Shawn Dean to a match for next week's AEW Dynamite and asks Wardlow to show up. The former mentions there would be double the security at the arena.

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Hardy Boyz on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy and The Blade started things inside the ring, with the latter attempting to smash Hardy into a table but ends up crashing himself. Jeff and Matt then lay down The Butcher with a Double DDT. The Charismatic Enigma goes to the top rope for the Swanton Bomb, but The Blade pulls him down.

The Butcher and The Blade then drive him into a table. During the commercial break, The Blade brutalizes Matt Hardy while The Butcher beats down Jeff Hardy on the outside. Matt starts attacking The Butcher with a chair and then sets him up on a table back to the live broadcast.

The WWE legend goes to the top rope, from where he takes down The Butcher, eliminating him from the match. However, he and The Blade continued to collectively beat down Matt Hardy, taking the veteran performer down with a Double Suplex on the concrete floor.

Jeff Hardy then finds his way back into the match, attacking The Butcher. Matt recovers and hits a Twist of Fate on The Blade. The Hardy Boyz then set up two tables, placing The Blade on them. Jeff Hardy climbs the chair, from where he delivered a jaw-dropping Swanton Bomb for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result - The Hardy Boyz defeats The Butcher and The Blade

Grade - A -

Post-match, Andrade El Idolo, accompanied by The Bunny, Private Party, and Jose, comes out. However, they are soon interrupted by Sting, who takes down Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen with his bat.

Backstage, AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasarus reveal they would put their titles on the line against reDRagon on next week's Dynamite.

Toni Storm offers a handshake to Jamie Hayter in a backstage segment. The latter declines, saying she would win the Owens Hart Tournament.

Julia Hart vs. Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite

Moments after the match started, Hart signals Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison to clear the ringside. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Hikaru Shida hit a dropkick off a chair on Julia Hart.

Back from the commercial break, the former AEW Women's Champion hammers several punches at Hart. Shida takes to the top rope, from where she hits a Suplex for a close count. Moments later, Hikaru Shida hits a Spinning Knee and follows it up with a Falcon Arrow to win on AEW Dynamite.

Result - Hikaru Shida defeats Julia Hart

Grade - B -

Post-match, Serena Deeb comes from behind with a steel chair in her hand and stares down Shida, who was holding the Kendo Stick.

Backstage, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks attack Shane "Swerve" Strickland, but Keith Lee shows up just in time to take them down.

The Young Bucks vs. FTR on AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler and Matt Jackson start things on AEW Dynamite with fun back-and-forth reversals. The sold-out crowd was loudly cheering for both FTR and The Young Bucks. Nick Jackson and Dax Harwood later tag in, trading some quick reversals.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood lock in the Sharpshooter on The Young Bucks, but the latter duo somehow manages to break out of it. Nick and Matt then isolate Wheeler, methodically wearing him down.

Back from the commercial break, when Cash Wheeler was about to tag in Dax Harwood, Nick takes the latter down with a Superkick. However, Harwood quickly recovers and enters the match after Wheeler tags him in.

Dax and Matt Jackson go back and forth, trading some quick pinfall attempts. Harwood then hit a Piledriver on Matt for a close count.

The two performers go to the top rope, from where Harwood takes Matt down with a Suplex. On the other hand, Nick delivers a stunning Hurricarana on Wheeler.

Dax Harwood hits a brainbuster on Matt on the outside. The Young Bucks then hit a low-blow on Cash Wheeler, after which they hit a Big Rig. However, Wheeler kicks out at two, much to the shock of Nick and Matt.

Matt Jackson next hits a Moonsault on Wheeler, but the latter kicks out again. Nick Jackson tries to use the ROH Title to attack Cash Wheeler, but Dax Harwood stops him just in time. The Young Bucks then hit a Superkick on Harwood, leaving Wheeler alone in the ring with Matt and Nick.

The Young Bucks then hit the BTE Trigger on Cash Wheeler, but the latter manages to reach the rope to break the pinfall attempt. Harwood finds his way into the match as he takes down Nick with a Tombstone.

Harwood and Wheeler then hit a BTE Trigger on Matt Jackson, followed by the Big Rig for the massive win on AEW Dynamite.

Result - FTR defeats The Young Bucks

Grade - A +

This week's AEW Dynamite was a knockout episode featuring one of the best matches in the show's history in the form of FTR vs. The Young Bucks. Apart from that, The Hardy Boyz continued to impress with their jaw-dropping high-risk maneuvers, while several title matches were also set up.

Overall grade - B +

