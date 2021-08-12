Create
AEW Dynamite Live Results: AEW Dynamite Updates & Highlights (11th August 2021)

What will happen on AEW Dynamite tonight?
Updated: 12 August 2021 05:59 IST - Published: August, 12 2021 06:00 AM IST
Jungle Boy adds that Jurassic Express also have a big match and next week on Dynamite, they will wrestle The Young Bucks for the tag team titles. 
Christian says that unless he is counting wrong, Kenny has more than one title. In fact, Omega will be wrestling at Rampage this Friday for the IMPACT Championship. 
Christian has heard enough and says that Callis is a carny piece of sh**. 
Don Callis compliments Christian but says that Kenny will be kicking out of it. 
Don Callis says that Christian is outnumbered, only for Christian to be joined by The Jurassic Express. 
The Elite's celebration is interrupted by Christian Cage. 

He's out to break up the party. 
Omega with the Ushigoroshi, and then a One-Winged Angel on Martin. The BTE V-Trigger on Martin.

That's it.

The Elite defeat Dante Martin, and the Sydal Brothers
Dante's dive is avoided and Nick Jackson hits multiple knee strikes and Omega helps clear the stage as well. 
Dante Martin gets a near-fall off a moonsault on Matt Jackson. 
Matt Sydal finally gets the tag and comes in off the hot tag, running wild. He destroys Matt Jackson with an inside hook off a Fisherman Suplex, and takes out OImega with the Hurricanrana and then the Clutch on Matt Jackson. 

Mike goes for the surfboard chinlock as well, but Kenny Omega comes in and hits them with two Snapdragons. He tries one on Dante, but he lands on his feet. 

Dante takes out Kenny and he takes things in his own hand. 
Mike Sydal is isolated as Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson beat him down. 
The Sydal Brothers send The Elite out of the ring and Martin joins them for triple baseball slide dropkicks, before Dante Martin is launched on them to the outside. Martin gets a near-fall over Matt Jackson. 
Matt Jackson and Matt Sydal battle to start the match. Sydal dominates early on and with a quick tag, brings in Mike Sydal. 
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Mike and Matt Sydal and Dante Martin
MJF says that while Chris Jericho has come a long way, he will be stopped in his tracks tonight against Wardlow. 
AEW Dynamite starts off with MJF sending a message to Chris Jericho about his fourth Labor. 
Vince Russo broke down the issues with the current feud between Chris Jericho and MJF. 
Even though we’re counting down the days to the debut episode of AEW Rampage, there’s one-pit stop before we get to it. And that pitstop comes from Pittsburgh, which is the site for the latest All Elite Dynamite episode!
So, what’s in store for us on AEW Dynamite this week? Let’s go ignite, elements collide, light the fuse, bring the boom for AEW Dynamite!

Fourth labor of Jericho
He has battled Shawn Spears, Nick Gage, and Juventud Guerrera to advance to the fourth labor of Jericho. This time, he takes on Wardlow with the devious MJF at ringside to secure his victory.

6-man Elite action
It’s always a treat to watch Kenny Omega teaming up with The Young Bucks. Only this time, the trio takes on the competent trio of Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and their good friend Dante Martin. Which of these athletic trios will win the contest?

Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
The women of AEW have a chance to prove themselves, and two of the most powerful will go to battle this week. Which of them will climb the ranks in the AEW ranking charts?

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match
The Good Brothers take on The Dark Order in what is guaranteed to be a match for the ages. Could Evil Uno and Stu Grayson become the faces (and mask) of the IMPACT Wrestling tag team division?

