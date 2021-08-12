AEW Dynamite Results: Three big title matches announced, WWE Legend gets physical for the first time, Major stipulation for MJF vs Jericho revealed

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite took place in Pittsburgh. The show was main evented by Chris Jericho taking on Wardlow in MJF's fourth labor of Jericho.

We also had Britt Baker's homecoming as well as the announcement of two big title matches.

A WWE legend also got physical for the first time inside an AEW ring. Three title matches were also announced, two for AEW Rampage on Friday night and one for Dynamite next week.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and Dante Martin kicked off AEW Dynamite

Matt Sydal and Matt Jackson started things off. Kenny Omega tagged in pretty early as the legal man but ate stereo enziguiris from the Sydal brothers.

Matt and Mike Sydal then helped launch Dante Martin at the Bucks and Omega who were outside the ring.

Mike Sydal tagged back in but The Elite soon took back control. Nick Jackson tagged in once again and hit Mike Sydal with a bodyslam.

Omega came back in as the legal man and continued to isolate Mike. The Elite continued to rotate tags.

Matt Sydal finally managed to tag back in and he cleared house with some incredible offense. A Fisherman Buster to Matt Jackson got a near fall and he locked in a grounded Cobra Clutch on The Elite member. His brother joined him but Omega broke it up.

Dante Martin came in on the hot tag and was all over The Young Bucks. He then leapt out of the ring to take out Kenny Omega with a hurricanrana to the floor. He quickly got back in the ring and took out Matt Jackson but couldn't put him away. It was chaos in the ring after this but Dante Martin and Omega were left standing as the legal men.

Omega hit a Ushigoroshi to Martin, followed by a V-Trigger. The AEW World Champion went for the One Winged Angel but Martin landed on his feet and got in a boot.

Omega regrouped and hit another V-Trigger. This time he connected with the One Winged Angel. Omega and The Young Bucks then hit a V-Trigger/BTE Trigger combo to pin Martin for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks def. Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal, and Dante Martin

Grade: A

