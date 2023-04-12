AEW Dynamite Live Results (April 12, 2023): Blackpool Combat Club in action, former WWE star to dethrone current champion?

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite is live at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS with Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Title against Buddy Matthews, Chris Jericho taking on Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland facing Darby Allin, and more.
A TNT Title Open Challenge is set for AEW Dynamite when Powerhouse Hobbs defends his belt vs. former ROH World TV Champion, Milwaukee's own Silas Young.
Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite TOMORROW live on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/abffQx769a
Keith Lee looks to teach JAS leader Chris Jericho a few things about respect on AEW Dynamite.
"Darby, I'll kill what I created in you."
The deep history that exists between Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin will come to a head at AEW Dynamite.
Champion Orange Cassidy is determined to put the AEW International Title on the line against House of Black's Buddy Matthews on AEW Dynamite.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - AEW International Championship Match
Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young - AEW TNT Championship Match
Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho
Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin
Riho and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm
Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa
MJF's mandatory presence