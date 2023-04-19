AEW Dynamite Live Results (April 19, 2023): Chris Jericho to confront former WWE star; in-ring debut; major title match

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
TONIGHT!#SwitchBlade @JayWhiteNZ vs. @komandercrmx on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Pittsburgh & coast to coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/eRPnxbvdmI— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2023
.@theDaddyMagic, @TheAngeloParker, and @realjakehager are DETERMINED to recruit #TheAcclaimed (@platinummax @bowens_official) & @realbillygunn to the #JAS. How will their efforts pan out?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2023
Tune in to #AEWDynamite TONIGHT LIVE coast to coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TBS to find out! pic.twitter.com/8LdbomcLd9
“Let’s see what happens when the bullies get bullied, in MY backyard.”— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2023
Pittsburgh’s own Dr. @realbrittbaker and #AEW Women’s World Champ @jmehytr take on #TheOutcasts’ #ToniStorm & @realrubysoho on #AEWDynamite LIVE coast-to-coast TONIGHT at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2d2cH90PJ5
TNT Champion #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs will put the title on the line against former TNT Champ @realwardlow TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Pittsburgh & coast to coast at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zQRGDhpcWH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2023
Good evening!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 19, 2023
Just a reminder that
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite will be Live on TBS coast-to-coast TOMORROW, which means a special start time:
5pm Pacific Time/6pm MT tomorrow,
+ our usual start time Eastern/Central
8pm ET/7pm CT!
It'll be a great show!
See you TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QVQdgFQhUD
Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow - AEW TNT Championship Match
Jay White vs. Komander
The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. 2point0 and Jake Hager
Jamie Hayter and Dr.Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm
We'll hear from FTR
We'll hear from The Elite
Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole