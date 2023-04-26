AEW Dynamite Live Results (April 26, 2023): Kenny Omega has a new ally; WWE Hall of Famer to upset top champion?

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.
💫 TOMORROW!!! Let’s welcome @AEW into the Era de la WERA ❤️ #WERALOCA #Dynamite #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HTCF1iCUmz— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) April 26, 2023
TONIGHT! #AEW World Tag Team Champ @daxftr will go one-on-one with the #LastOutlaw @realjeffjarrett on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/4pLeKJSFgR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2023
#AEW International Champion @orangecassidy is set to defend the title against @bandidowrestler TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/QVTIe178Bo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2023
Newsflash, Slick! The team of @Takesoup & @kennyomegamanx will test themselves against The Butcher @andycomplains & The Blade @BladeOfBuffalo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/CnlZTifqrn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2023
The #SpanishGod @sammyguevara takes on @DarbyAllin in the final round of the Four Pillars Tournament TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! Who will earn their shot at the #AEW World Championship against MJF at #AEWDoN? pic.twitter.com/ulMHO5NN5k— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2023
A massive #AEWDynamite is set for THIS WEDNESDAY, LIVE from Sunrise, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yxsSFQINV8— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2023
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Bandido - AEW International Championship Match
Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie - AEW TBS Championship Match
Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade
Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
We'll hear from Tony Khan, Adam Cole and Wardlow