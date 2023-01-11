Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (January 11, 2023): Jon Moxley in grudge match, The Elite and Death Triangle final showdown, former WWE Superstar to debut?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 11, 2023 23:05 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.

23:05 (IST)11 JAN 2023

23:04 (IST)11 JAN 2023

23:04 (IST)11 JAN 2023

23:03 (IST)11 JAN 2023

23:02 (IST)11 JAN 2023

Match card and more:

The Elite (3) vs. Death Triangle (3) - AEW World Trios Championship Match
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm
Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty
Jericho Appreciation Society segment



More On
Live Chat online