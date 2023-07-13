AEW Dynamite Live Results (July 12, 2023): The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partners to be revealed, former WWE Champion to turn heel?

Check out this week's AEW Dynamite live results right here.
Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 12, 2023
We're back TOMORROW for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the go-home show before Blood and Guts!
Last Wednesday #AEWDynamite was the #1 rated show on cable, and we'll have some great action + announce the 5th Men for #BloodAndGuts
TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EbnOjBzU4A
Komander vs. Chris Jericho
Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne
MJF and Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage vs. Big Bill
Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club's mystery partners to be revealed