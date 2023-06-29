AEW Dynamite Live Results (June 28, 2023): Jon Moxley in blockbuster rematch after nearly 4 years, WWE legends clash

Check out the live results from this week's AEW Dynamite!
Coming off a huge ppv win in a great match this past Sunday at #ForbiddenDoor, #HangmanPage and the @youngbucks will team up again for a trios match TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2023
Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario
TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCxbbK6o1B
Feel the Fallout from #ForbiddenDoor!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2023
Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario TONIGHT at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/1LvdCThqng
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Sting and Darby Allin - Tornado Tag Match
Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
The Elite in action
Jungle Boy addresses heel turn
We'll hear from Adam Cole and MJF