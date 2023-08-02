Create
  • AEW Dynamite Results (August 2, 2023): Jon Moxley in action, veteran confronts top champion, WWE legend gets attacked?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedAug 02, 2023 22:57 IST

Check out this week's AEW Dynamite live results right here.

Match card and more:

Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal
Aussie Open (c) vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander - ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - AEW Women's World Championship Match
Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
Jerry Lynn face-to-face with Jungle Boy 
We'll hear from MJF
